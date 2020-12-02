4 Signs You’re Ready to Switch Jobs

At times, you may be 100% set on leaving a company. You’re either completely miserable or hopefully, you’ve found a better opportunity. Other times, it might not be so clear. You may be thinking about leaving, but aren’t entirely sure if it’s the right decision. After all, changing jobs can be risky. So, how do you know when it’s actually time to go?

I see this often with my career coaching clients. If someone feels stuck or unfulfilled, chances are it’s time to move onto something new. My client, Jason, for example, came to me upset that he didn’t get a promotion he was striving for. When I asked if he was truly aligned with the values of the company, he hesitated. Yes, Jason was ready for the promotion, but not within that particular work environment. It was time for a switch.

If you’re unsure if it’s time for you to make a switch, take a moment to see how these four points resonate with you

1. You’re checked out. You make it to work on time, but outside of that, you really just don’t care. You’re neutral about results and the overall success of the company. This is a dangerous mindset to be in because undoubtedly it’s also costing you your performance. If you notice that you’re putting in the bare minimum at work, ask yourself if you’re truly meant to be there. After all, everyone deserves to have a happy, fulfilling career.

2. You’re constantly stressed or unhappy. Do you wake up dreading going into the office? Do you carry your work stress with you after you’ve left for the day? If either scenario applies, it’s seriously costing you, both in and out of the office. Allowing stress to build up can have serious consequences on your mental and physical health, not to mention how you show up on the job. You may have “gotten used to the stress” or the way you feel about your job in general, but I challenge you to stop and ask yourself if there’s a better way to live at work.

3. There’s no room for movement. Your boss hasn’t left her role in years, and you see no room for upward growth. According to a Gallup study, millennials value development more than other generations, but a majority of them aren’t getting opportunities to learn. If you can’t get answers from upper management on a clear path designed just for you, it’s time to reconsider your place within the company. If you value your career growth, make sure you don’t get stuck in one place for too long.

4. You no longer align with the company values or culture. Perhaps you don’t believe in the mission and vision of the company, or you’re just not a fit with the corporate culture. Look at who you are and how you behave outside of work, and notice how much that changes once you step into the office. Since you spend most of your time at work, you probably want to spend it somewhere that’s a good fit with your behaviors and values.

If you find yourself resonating with any of the signs above, check in with yourself and start to get clarity on what you really want out of your career. Not receiving the promotion caused my client Jason to look outside of his current place of employment and find an even better match at another company. He went from being frustrated to finding fulfillment.

Changing jobs can be scary, but chances are, if you’re reading this article, you already know what you need to do. Listen to your gut. If it’s time to switch jobs, don’t wait much longer. Your perfect opportunity might already be out there waiting for you.

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

