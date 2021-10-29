Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

4 Signs Your Business is in Financial Trouble

Financial worries are ever-present in business, whether it’s constantly dropping revenues or significantly increasing debt. But diagnosing your business’ financial health and detecting the proverbial kinks in its cash flow isn’t that simple or straightforward. To help you determine whether or not your business is taking in water, here are four telltale signs.  Lopsided Cash […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Financial worries are ever-present in business, whether it’s constantly dropping revenues or significantly increasing debt. But diagnosing your business’ financial health and detecting the proverbial kinks in its cash flow isn’t that simple or straightforward. To help you determine whether or not your business is taking in water, here are four telltale signs. 

Lopsided Cash Flow 

As the old adage goes, “cash is king.” A balanced cash flow where enough money is coming in to cover your expenses is essential to keep your business up and running. Unfortunately, this flow is easy to break, particularly for small businesses that do not have investor backing or a war chest they can tap into whenever a big customer can’t pay in time. You may get away with negative cash flow for a bit, but not having positive cash flow year after year can push a business into bankruptcy. 

Growing Creditor Pressures

Creditors tend to be less patient about getting paid back if and when they smell financial catastrophe brewing. If you spend more than you make in your business, you may end up being forced to put off invoices for the meantime. Doing so can result in sour relations and erosion of trust with your creditors. 

Staffing Concerns

Unless you run a sole proprietor business, employees are an important part of day-to-day operations. Any issues with your staffing can cripple your business’ growth. Continuously losing your employees can also lower workforce morale, curb productivity, and increase rehiring and retraining expenses. Some apparent signs of financial hardship related to your labor force include mass layoffs, cutback in employee insurance benefits, and inability to give out year-end bonuses. 

Frequent Need to Refinance

Refinancing is a legitimate tool that entrepreneurs use to free up capital that’s tied to a business’ assets by borrowing the cash with the asset’s value held as collateral. While refinancing in itself isn’t enough to cause concern, the frequent need to refinance over a relatively short period of time can be alarming. 

If you observe one or more of these red flags, the next step is to sit down with your team, do the calculations, and confirm that there is a financial gap that needs to be addressed immediately. You can also bring in a financial advisor and business strategist to help realign your business’ operations and objectives.

    Penn Credit Corporation, Accounts Receivables Management Firm

    Active for over 30 years, Penn Credit Corporation is an industry leader in accounts receivables management. In its business model, Penn Credit commits itself to provide excellent service, uphold clients’ stellar reputations, conduct business in a compliant manner and devise a customized solution. Since 1987, Penn Credit has been recovering monies owed to its clients in a timely and respectful manner. In recognition of the firm’s outstanding contributions to the credit and collection industry, Penn Credit was honored with the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals (ACA International) All In Award in 2018. Penn Credit is heavily involved with this organization.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How To Put More Business Profit In Your Pocket

    by Samantha Morris
    Community//

    5 Biz Mantras to Get Your Company Through COVID19

    by Rick Mirza
    Investment strategy concept. Man is playing chess with money.
    Community//

    8 Strategies to Make Your Cash Flow More Predictable and Consistent

    by David Finkel
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.