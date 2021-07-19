4 Quick and Easy Ways to Boost Employee Morale and Motivation

Boosting employee morale and motivation should be the ultimate goal for any company that wants to achieve success. Having highly motivated employees with superior work ethics will help take your business to the next level.

However, there will always be some members of staff with low morale and motivation. That’s when you need to determine which aspects of your workplace create dissatisfaction with the job and quickly find ways to improve these areas.

Why Are Workplace Morale and Motivation Important?

A business depends on its employees to survive and thrive. If your employees have a poor outlook and attitude at your business, they will do a lousy job. You could also face higher employee turnover rates if they are not happy with their position.

On the other hand, high employee morale leads to increased productivity in the workplace and better customer satisfaction. When employees genuinely enjoy their job and the work atmosphere, they’re motivated to work harder and productively.

Lack of workplace morale and motivation can often indicate limited growth opportunities, confusion over work tasks, leadership problems, no recognition for hard work, and more. Luckily, there are quick and easy ways to turn this around and make employees thrive in their roles and workplace.

1. Create a Healthy Work Environment

Creating a healthy work environment is fundamental in boosting employee morale and motivation. Without a healthy environment, no one can flourish and be at their best, and the same goes for the workplace.

Treating employees and coworkers with respect is the first obvious step. Try to encourage a friendly and supportive work environment. Offering open communication about issues important to employees will help them feel involved and cared for. Always treat them as if they are one of your organization’s most significant resources.

Another essential aspect for creating a healthy work environment is implementing team-building events to build strong bonds. Getting to know your team and coworkers on a deeper level ensures healthy communication. It will also help your employees not to feel insecure about reaching out to coworkers and asking for help.

These factors will help sustain employee morale and motivation much more effectively than extrinsic factors, like a pay raise.

2. Recognize and Reward Your Employees

Recognition and rewards are crucial to motivate employees and keep workplace morale high. It is shown that employees who receive regular, positive recognition often experience:

Increased productivity and loyalty to the company

Higher morale and engagement

Better customer satisfaction

Employee recognition offers a sense of accomplishment that will lead to higher productivity, loyalty towards the company, better engagement, and higher retention.

And a few easy ways to make your staff feel recognized are:

Announcing and celebrating new hires

Celebrating personal milestones, such as anniversaries and birthdays

Sharing company success when, for example, smashing goals or KPIs

Implementing a cheers-for-peers system where workers can nominate their peers

Also, surprising your employees with something as simple as a cappuccino or smoothie from time to time can do a lot for boosting work morale. Individual bonus systems and promotions are proven carrots to help them perform better as well.

3. Make Work More Meaningful

Many employees want to know that what they do daily makes a difference overall. Help them to understand that they’re part of something important. Simply knowing that they’re contributing to success for the greater good will be a morale booster.

Let each employee know that what they are doing connects to the company’s overall mission. Make them understand the bigger picture of what your company is trying to accomplish and their role.

Understanding the meaning behind their work, and being able to relate to it, is bound to improve employee morale and motivation.

4. Give Employees Power and Responsibility

One of the best things you can do to boost employee morale is to include your employees in decision-making and goal-setting whenever possible. Or at least be open to hearing their ideas and input if that’s not an option.

Being receptive to new ideas will not only help empower your employees, but it can also lead to them presenting some fantastic ones.

More importantly, encouraging self-initiative and letting an employee take on a new project — and run with it — will almost always boost morale and motivation.

Also, simply asking how your employees would improve certain aspects of your business makes them feel involved. Show them that their opinions matter and their loyalty to the company will grow.

Final Thoughts

You can find out how well your organization is doing partly by measuring employee satisfaction. Building positive employee morale is easy when you take the time to get to know your employees and are prepared to walk the extra mile to make them happy with their job.