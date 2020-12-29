4 New Year Party Ideas to Welcome 2021 During the Pandemic

2020 has been a tough year for most of us. The isolation and restrictions that everyone has gone through for the past several months seem never-ending. And with so much going on, welcoming the new year with friends and family in person doesn’t seem much of a possibility.

But this doesn’t mean that we can’t celebrate it at all. As Hal Borland wrote –

“No winter lasts forever;

No spring skips its turn”.

This difficult year will pass too. And with the hope that 2021 will be a more positive and happy year, let’s do something fun to welcome it even during the ongoing pandemic.

Here are a few wonderful ways to celebrate and welcome the new year that’s just around the corner.

1. Throw a Virtual Party

With the Covid-19 situation, everything has turned online. So why not throw a virtual party to celebrate the new beginning. You can create some lovely invitations using free tools like Canva and send them to your friends and family with an RSVP form.

To make things more exciting, organize virtual games like Monopoly, Mario Kart Tour, etc., for your guests. At the end of the games, you can announce a winner and give them coupon codes that can be redeemed online.

Another fun idea for your virtual party is to ask all your invitees to send pictures of their living room or garden or any fun area of their homes. Use these pictures to play a guessing game. Ask everyone to guess whose place it is. The one who can answer the most becomes the winner of the contest.

2. Decorate Your Home

You can make your New Year feel more festive by decorating your home with some fabulous DIY decor ideas. Make every corner of your home look sparkly and bright using decorating lamps, scented candles, and golden balloons.

You can also use star garlands, sparkly table settings, and glitter sprayed bottles as decorating accessories.

To light up your mood, create a happy playlist, and keep the music playing during your celebration.

Even if you can’t have guests in your house, doing small things like this makes you feel more spirited and optimistic about the coming year. It’s also a great way to make people in the house(your parents, children, or roommates) feel more lively and jolly amidst the pandemic.

3. Prepare a Great Meal for Your Family

Any celebration is incomplete without some great food. So don’t forget to cook some of your favorite dishes to mark the beginning of the New year.

If you’re not a good cook, it’s a beautiful time to experiment with some of the recipes available online. You can also bake a cake or some cookies for the family if you love baking.

4. Send New Year Greetings

The New year celebration this year won’t be like any other year. You may not be able to have your loved ones around you. But you can always let them know how much they matter to you.

A great way of doing that is to send New Year greeting cards to your people who matter to you. Although it sounds like an outdated tradition in the digital era, it still has the power to bring a smile to the person who receives it.

You can make your greeting more special by creating some fancy DIY cards with thoughtful messages. You can even personalize them by writing about a happy incident you had with the person. Add small gifts or a pack of chocolates if your budget allows you.

2020 has been extremely challenging for all of us. But just like bad times in our lives, this horrifying year will pass too. So instead of being depressed and distressed about the current year, let’s be hopeful for a more positive and happy year for 2021 and welcome it with a warm spirit.