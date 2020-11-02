Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

4 Mindset Traps to Avoid as an Entrepreneur

If you're an entrepreneur, Marcus Andrade suggests you avoid these common mental pitfalls.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

During a new venture, you’ll likely find yourself approaching your work from a number of different mindsets. It’s important to have some emotional intelligence to recognize where you are mental as you work on an entrepreneurial endeavor. Oftentimes, the worst mistake an entrepreneur can make is to focus so wholeheartedly on the venture itself that they forget their position as a leader and guide. It’s good to shift your mindset and take a new approach from time to time.

The following 4 don’ts are essential to avoid as an entrepreneur. Learning to recognize when you are falling into these traps is a life lesson as much a business lesson.

Don’t Ignore Your Mental Health

Entrepreneurship is a deeply stressful calling. Oftentimes you’ll have to put in long, exhausting hours for little return. There will often be times that your attempts at a new venture will fail for no reason you could control. These can contribute to burnout or worse, and addressing these frustrations and mental health struggles is critical.

You are your own best tool for success, make sure that you take care of yourself. 

Don’t Fall for the Sunk Cost Fallacy

“Quitters never prosper” is an old, flawed adage. Entrepreneurship is filled with teaching moments about knowing when enough is enough. There are hundreds of stories of entrepreneurs who stuck it out through the worst moments, and came through with a bigger and better business – but these stories are the exceptions, not the rules. One of the best lessons you can learn from the career is to know when to cut your losses and start fresh elsewhere.

Don’t Take it Personally

When approaching new investors or building a business from the ground up, you will face a lot of nay-sayers and doubters. This is natural, and oftentimes criticism comes from a place of compassion. Taking criticism, doubt, and rejection with grace and poise will impart others with more confidence and appreciation for you and your work – even if they don’t see things the way you see it. 

Don’t Get Lost in the Weeds

When the going gets tough, the tough take a step back. A fresh perspective is an underrated tool in the entrepreneurial toolkit. Perspective allows you to cut to the heart of your trials and tribulations, and see the solutions that you might not have seen when you were right in the thick of it. Don’t spend too much time hands-off, but know that sometimes you have to check in with yourself on how things are going, and see the bigger picture.

    Marcus Andrade Blazer

    Marcus Andrade, Founder & CEO at AML BitCoin

    Former United States Marine, Marcus Andrade is the Founder and CEO of AML BitCoin, as well as several other tech-focused companies. When he first stumbled into the world of digital currencies in 2009, he was fascinated by the potential it held but quickly noticed the deep-rooted security flaws in the technology. Thanks to a background in computer programming—studied while in the service—Marcus set out to develop a safer and more private coin. Since then, AML BitCoin (formerly referred to as Aten Coin), has revolutionized the world of digital currency, featuring anti-criminal, anti-theft, and biometric security features built into its source code.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    holiday book list
    Community//

    The 6 Business Books Every Professional Needs This Holiday Season

    by Brad Anderson
    Mindset
    Community//

    10 Mindset Features To Help Businesses Thrive After The COVID Crisis

    by Sharad Saxena
    Community//

    Are You Ready to Leap From Employee to Entrepreneur?

    by Carol Parker Walsh, JD, PhD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.