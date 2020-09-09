Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 keys to advancing in your organization during times of change

In today’s challenging job market, I’m often asked, ‘can professionals strategically move up the ranks when competition is at a peak’?

It’s tempting to resort to the status quo during times of uncertainty, to keep your head down and work hard, hoping your efforts will be appreciated.  In today’s workplace however, you need a strong plan of action to gain visibility and recognition as a leader. 

I recently spoke with Jamie Haydel, Director of People Development and Culture where she oversees eight Walk-On’s restaurants. Her efforts have inspired the corporate office to develop a formal mentorship program, Blue Chip, to accelerate the professional development of employees within the business.

Jamie started as a server and quickly moved up to manager, assistant general manager, general manager and finally director, all within a decade. Committed to developing others, Jamie has developed a set of strategies she shares with professionals looking to advance in their organizations:

  • Ingrain yourself in the Culture – From shared attitudes to behavioral norms, company culture is the glue that bonds teams together, so make time to contribute and encourage others to do the same. The buy-in helps build trust among team members, a critical attribute that supervisors look for in people they’d like to develop.
  • Understand (and then teach) the ‘Why’ – Behind every process is a purpose. So, if you’re committed to growing with a company, it’s critical to understand the purpose and share it with others. Taking the mentoring process one step further to share the ‘why’ helps empower others and establish yourself as the go-to contact and leader.
  • Strengthen the Team Around you – It’s not enough to simply excel in your area of work. By showing that you have the capacity, empathy and skillset to help others around you is the sign of a leader. Making time to train others on the right processes, answer questions or assemble a team to tackle projects ahead of being asked to, will help your team succeed and show that you are a team player.
  • Remain Consistent and be Reliable – Consistency and reliability are two very underrated qualities. When a team member’s work ethic and positive attitude are consistently present each day they come to work, it makes them reliable. And when you’re reliable, you’re trusted to tackle high-profile projects and viewed as a leader among your peers and supervisors.

Of course visibility is key to building your brand as a leader.  Look for the projects and opportunities to gain recognition for your contributions, a critical factor in career advancement.  Above all, retain your integrity.  When you align your work with your values, the outcome is a win-win for both you and your employer.

Elizabeth Borelli, ICF Certified Life Coach, Wellness Programs, founder, Tonic & Bloom at NextCareer Coaching

About the author

Years of experience coaching 500+ clients to reach their goals has taught me success is an inside job. It starts with prioritizing self-care, which builds self-confidence, energy and clarity.

As an ICF certified Career Coach, I've developed a proven process for helping women in transition to show up with more presence, power and positivity in their next act.

Visit my websites; tonicandbloom.com and nextcareercoaching.com to check out my programs for making your next act your best one yet!

Clients are saying:

Your workshops shared how you keep striving to improve yourself and learn new things, and help others to do so too. It also helped in approaching the job search from a perspective of learning and growth vs. worry and dismay. – Kelly Ann C.

Elizabeth Borelli is an extraordinary coach. I know I’m just one of many clients but Elizabeth made me feel like I was her total focus. I hope I never need (outplacement coaching) again but, if I do, I work with Elizabeth in a nanosecond. - former Client, Steve B.

Thank you for all your support and encouragement! Your input and the tools you shared with me helped to ensure that I was well prepared for the interview, and apparently they thought it went as well as I felt about it! I am so grateful for you! – Jill Bakken, recent client

As a coach, I know only YOU can decide to step up to your potential, and I'm here to guide you step by step along the way.

My goal is your success!

www.Tonicandbloom.com

www.NextCareerCoaching.com

 

