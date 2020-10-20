3 Ways You Can Invest in The Next Generation to Foster a Better Future

Times are tough all around. Whether it’s pandemics, unemployment, climate change, or all of the above, our future feels more uncertain than ever before.

Each day, week, and month brings new challenges to overcome. With an unclear future ahead, it’s critical that we invest in the next generation.

From education to empowerment, here are a few great ways you can invest in the next generation to foster a better future for those around you, and the planet.

1. Literally Invest in Your Children

The children are the future. Literally. Okay, I know that sounds corny, but it’s true. The next generation is literally our future, and investing in their success is paramount.

Providing them with the means to learn, grow, and take care of the world is not an option, it’s a requirement.

If you aren’t already, start literally investing in your children. If you don’t have kids, invest in your nieces, nephews, cousins, and more.

There are plenty of platforms out there, like EarlyBird, focused on gifting meaningful investments to children, setting them up for future success to help themselves and the world around them:

How cool is that? This type of financial empowerment can prepare children and the future generation to have the means to effect change.

2. Support Planet-Friendly Causes

TOMS revolutionized the way we support causes with cause-based marketing; giving a portion of your revenue, sales, or profit to charitable organizations.

They’ve inspired millions to follow suit, and millions more to donate to form a better world.

Don’t know where to start? Causes like LEED and SEED are all about green initiatives. OneTreePlanted focuses on planting trees around the world for a healthier environment and ecosystem. The options are nearly endless.

Whether you are a solo-business or a larger corporation, supporting planet-friendly causes is easier than ever before. For example, company Bench openly supports young women entrepreneurs and mental health organizations.

You can even showcase your charitable efforts on Google My Business listings to encourage others to support you and subsequently the causes you are passionate about!

3. Education is everything

Education is a scarce resource. It’s becoming more expensive and far less accessible for children worldwide. This can feel discouraging, but it’s also a great opportunity to get involved!

Whether it’s your time, charitable giving, or promotion, education is becoming easier to invest in for children around the world. There are great charities where you can help purchase textbooks for children, get involved in teaching in your spare time, and more.

Volunteer at your local organization. Simply search for charities and volunteer opportunities in your local town, city, and state.

Get involved and excited about making an impact on the world, and helping to provide a better place for the future.

How will you empower the next generation?