3 Ways To Nail Your Job Search

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

Job hunting can feel like a job in itself. There are currently over 6 million jobs available in the U.S. and at least that many people looking for one. It’s no wonder that it can feel like an uphill battle for so many millennials.

The good news is that the jobs are out there. The bad news is that you may find yourself overwhelmed with the potential choices and operating from a fear of rejection. The key? Improve your mindset, and find ways to stand out from the other applicants by focusing on the right things. One of my favorite moments as a career coach is when I see my clients land a job that’s a perfect match for them…and not go crazy during the search process. Believe me when I say that I’ve seen it all, from a few tears, to full on breakdowns.

If you are ready to begin the hunt, and want to maintain your sanity, follow these three tips to nail your search.

Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. Reach out to your community to let them know you are looking. Let go of your ego and any negative assumptions you might have about how people will perceive you. There is nothing wrong with asking for help! Any negative or self-limiting beliefs are just your ego talking. Approach each conversation from the standpoint that this person might be able to help you out. Talk to everyone and follow up on all introductions. Stay on top of emails, invite someone out for a coffee, attend that seminar or event. Follow these tips to make networking even easier. The more you put yourself out there, the more you’ll get noticed. Tailor your resume to your desired job. Follow these resume tips, make sure the style is up-to-date, and definitely don’t use the same generic resume for every job out there. Remember that YOU get to write what’s on your resume. Close any gaps between you and your desired job that could leave the hiring manager wondering. Showcase your talents and get creative. Play up your soft skills. What did you learn from a particular project or previous job that might not seem related to the job in question but actually is? Don’t be shy; you have way more to offer than you think. All after, if you don’t value your own experience, who will? Keep an open mind. Don’t reject something that feels beneath you or that might not be a perfect fit. Stay professional and see where the conversation with the hiring manager goes. You never know when something more tailored to your experience will appear. Make a good impression and don’t assume that the job you’re interviewing for is the only job on the table. In fact, many jobs out there aren’t even posted!

These tips will help take you from an overwhelmed prospective employee to a calm and confident candidate. Above all, remember to be patient and keep a positive mindset. Many people view job hunting as an anxiety ridden process, full of rejection. Instead, why not view it as your time for growth and evolution? Remember, it only takes one ‘yes’ to change everything.

