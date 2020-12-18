Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Ways to Gain Confidence For Your Life

See yourself in a more positive way and look to the future with confidence.

Did you know that No one is Confident 100% of the time? Did you know that Confidence can be learned?

I struggled with practically no confidence and incredibly low self-esteem when I was at my lowest time in life. I could not have been convinced that I had anything to offer the world.

My perspective today is very different. I have learned through my faith walk that EVERYONE has value. EVERYONE has incredible talents, skills, and abilities that are unique to them and are needed by the world.

With that in mind, I offer you 3 Ways to gain confidence in your Life.

1. Avoid negative self-talk

This may sound like something you’ve heard before, but it definitely bears repeating! We are often so hard on ourselves, especially when things don’t go how we planned. So ask yourself “What does my internal tape say to me about me?” If all that comes to you are negative words, it is time to create a new tape.

Which brings me to point #2.

2. Make two lists… one showing your strengths and one showing your achievements

a. Since EVERYONE has strengths, you can begin listing them. Don’t limit yourself or convince yourself that a trait is not a strength. Write all you can think of… even if they seem small or they are from a long time ago. You may need to get some help from a trusted friend, loved one, or colleague.

b. Because EVERYONE has strengths, everyone also has achievements. Write down all of the ones you can think of regardless of when they occurred. Again, ask others to share their observations of your achievements.

c. Read the lists again and again so you really see and internalize your strengths and achievements.

And to go with this, see #3.

3. Save up your compliments – when receiving positive comments and compliments capture them and re-read them periodically to remind yourself of how others see you. Our brains so often focus on the negatives that we truly can forget that anyone said anything positive about us. Keep reinforcing these compliments and positive comments so you begin to believe in yourself.

Want to know more about how you can have more confidence in your life, send me an email at [email protected]

    Dianne McKim

    Dianne McKIM, Principal & Founder at Precious Stones Coaching

    Many challenging and heartbreaking life circumstances give me a unique perspective to offer my clients. I am an abusive relationship survivor, I have navigated through a long and difficult divorce which resulted in my running a household, working full time in corporate America, and raising children simultaneously as a single mom for 14 years. I have dealt with family issues, the loss of a job and then finding a job multiple times, friends that came and went, family members, passing away, and very low self-esteem.

    I worked in Corporate America for 35+ years successfully leading teams, influencing peers, mentoring team members, interacting at all corporate levels (including C Levels). I developed strong relationships with executives, management, peers, and team members allowing me to successfully spearhead major projects while negotiating, and navigating bureaucracy.

    After my divorce, I had to rebuild my life, rediscover myself, and strengthen my confidence. As I did, I learned how to find stand strong in my abilities, understand my value and my identity. As my confidence grew, I discovered how to have professional success, personal contentment, and spiritual fulfillment. Today I walk in the freedom I was designed and created to enjoy. My life verse is from Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”​

    I have taken all that I learned along with my unparalleled ability and deep care and compassion for women and began Precious Stones Coaching in New York’s Lower Hudson Valley. As your Coach, I commit to helping you achieve and fulfill your calling, purpose, and destiny.

