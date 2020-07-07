3 Ways How Music Can Heal Your Soul

Mental Health has been defined as a prolonged depressed mood or having to lose interest in activities which may cause complications in daily life. It may have adverse effects on sleep cycle, energy level in the body, maintaining focus, self-esteem or even on personality.

For quite a decent time now, researches have been conducted to cure Mental Health Diseases in countless ways. Music Therapy has emerged victorious.

What is the science behind Music Therapy?

Music is heard from the ear and is perceived in the brain. The sound vibrations hit the ear-drum and the nerves carry the sensations to the brain. In the brain, it provokes the sense of pleasure as dopamine (a neurotransmitter responsible for the feeling of happiness) is released.

According to the researches training to play musical instruments also lead to the addition of grey matter inside the brain. While listening to music our sympathetic nervous system gets dominated by parasympathetic nervous system instilling a feeling of relaxation.

Music helps in healing the body. How?

Music helps in balancing the chakras in the body. ‘Chakras’ are the energy center of out body and it can even help in activating the chakras.

Let us further understand with an experiment.

Kenichi Itao from Juntendo University in Japan conducted the following experiment where participants were called and given a short test. Participants included 12 women from the 20’s-40’s band. They were then asked to listen to the music for 5 minutes and were then kept in silence for another 5.

The music was divided into three categories; Classical, Healing and Japanese Pop (J-Pop). To keep a check of the Heart rate Variability, a sensor was attached on their body. During the experiment, they found out that LF/HF (Low Frequency & High Frequency) had decreased remarkably proving that the participants felt more relaxed than before. The finest result was noted while participants listened to Classical and Healing section. The Blood Flow levels too saw a surge while listening to the Classical one. Even the Blood Surface Temperature manifested relaxation while participants listened to Classical and Healing pieces.

I can’t imagine my life without Music. It’s the biggest gift that mother nature has given us quoted Mr. Felix Ghost, CEO Winning Records.

What are the benefits of Music Therapy?

In the physical form:

As per the reports by Harvard Women’s Health Watch

Music Therapy helps in easing anxiety and discomfort especially during severe medical procedures.

Restoring of lost speeches has been one big achievement of Music Therapy.

It has emerged victorious even in physical therapies and rehabilitation.

Blood pressure and heart rate can be kept at balanced levels with music therapy.

Even in aiding pain, music has been helpful by acting as a relief.

People suffering from dementia have too seen their quality of life improving.

Listening to music can help in rising pro-immunity anti bodies.

In the Emotional form:

Music Therapy has acted as a catalyst for ones getting healed from schizophrenia.

It has successfully helped in reducing stress, depression and anxiety.

Instilling a satisfactory feeling and infusing positive thoughts helps to balance moods.

Music has the power to provoke “anticipation”, which can be helpful in revising the past or predicting the future.

Listening to music also stimulates endorphins and oxytocin, thereby uplifting the mood.

Autism and Insomnia patients can too see results of the therapy.

How is Music Therapy done?

Music Therapy sessions are principally designed according to the needs of the individual or the group. Music Therapy is a one on one session that typically lasts from 30 minutes – 1 hour. Therapist after consultation creates a plan which includes singing, listening to music, creation of music, writing of songs, exchange of views on lyrics, learning of new instruments and skills etc. for that particular individual. Music therapy helps in communication to those who are not very outgoing or are not able to put their views forward. It is scheduled in a clinic with a calm environment so that there are no distractions.

What are some music pieces to relieve you instantly?

Music, as an art is subjective that means every individual perceives it in their own way. Different people can like different genres and the best part is that they can still have the same results. The key is to align your preferences according to your individual taste.

One artist we cannot sum up without is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whose work is better termed under “Mozart Effect”, many researches have proved Mozart’s music to be highly effective on a mass level. It has been proven that listening Mozart for a long time can help you align your neurons in the best possible way.

Ludwig Van Beethoven is another artist you shouldn’t be missing as even his works have been famous for helping with anxiety issues and more.

In general the sounds of nature and even being in nature have a lot of healing properties!