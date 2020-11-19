3 Ways Changing Your Schedule Can Change Your Perspective

We all have or will find ourselves in a “rut.” Maybe you’re in a rut right now. I’m a believer that small changes can make a huge difference. In this post, I am going to discuss how changing your daily schedule can change your perspective.

“Small changes eventually add up to huge results.” -unknown

You Can Be More Productive

The last 12 months or so I had a list of things to do every day, including:

Eating breakfast

Drinking coffee

Breathing exercises

Weight training

Reading my Bible

Taking walks outside

Shower

All of these things are good but for me, having to do all of these items took too much time and became burdensome day in and day out. Instead, I switched a few of these to after work hours. This allowed me to start work earlier, which made my productivity skyrocket. I forgot how productive early mornings were for me at work because no one is emailing me.

My point is, balance your mornings so that you start the day off right yet don’t feel overwhelmed.

You Can Get New Energy

For me, cutting down and rearranging the activities above to fit my personal strengths was a big energy adder. I tend to be sluggish in the morning, so taking it easier made it so that I ramped my day up and was ready to rock as the day went on.

What are some ways you can rearrange your schedule to get more energy each day?

You Can Find a Schedule That Works Best for You

What works for someone else won’t necessarily work for you. It’s important to find a schedule that maximizes your strengths and minimizes your weaknesses.

For example, I switched working out in the morning to after work because I feel more awake and energized later in the day. In the morning, adding too many things to do stresses me out and also takes away from starting work early.

The key is for you to do a truthful internal audit of your strengths and weaknesses, and make the appropriate changes.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, changing your schedule can change your perspective. If you find yourselves in a bit of a rough patch, try switching around your schedule and see how your perspective changes.

For me, changing my schedule provided me with more productivity, new energy, and maximized my strengths to best work for me.

What are some things you can do to improve your schedule that can help improve your perspective?

My name is Anthony Bart, I’m the owner of BartX Digital, DentalX, and TherapistX. We help medical professionals like dentists, doctors, and psychologists grow their practices.

