Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Useful Techniques to Deal with Under performing Employees

In today’s highly competitive environment, your business needs to ensure rapid growth rates and make sure its survival for a longer-term. This can easily be done when you have an efficient workforce. But what to do if your employees are already underperforming? Well, first and foremost, you need to employ a productivity framework to effectively […]

By

In today’s highly competitive environment, your business needs to ensure rapid growth rates and make sure its survival for a longer-term. This can easily be done when you have an efficient workforce. But what to do if your employees are already underperforming? Well, first and foremost, you need to employ a productivity framework to effectively manage your workforce. Higher workforce productivity is directly associated with the ability of your business to compete. Read the article for more tips:

#1: Set Clear Goals 

Many businesses complain that their employees underperform. When the problems lie with one employee, we can say that business is doing everything to ensure smooth workflow systems and increase workforce productivity. But, your employee is not capable enough to survive in a highly competitive environment. 

However, if the problem is with the entire workforce, we usually say that a business is responsible because it’s probably unable to set goals and communicate clear expectations. Therefore, it is essential on the business end to form proper job descriptions and clearly communicate work assignments. Make sure that your employees know what to do and how to break long-term goals into short-term objectives.   

#2: Take Time to Identify Underlying Issues

It can be a big deal for your business in the long run if your employees are consistently underperforming. It is imperative on your end to get to the root of the problem as soon as possible. Otherwise, poor workforce performance can lead to serious business crises. Take your time to understand the underlying issues and their solutions. 

Probably, your employees are not feeling challenged enough, or you may have set unrealistic workforce expectations. It is recommended to find a real problem, viable solutions, and move forward. For instance, if your female employees are facing work-family conflicts, you can support them by offering flexible schedules, more opportunities, and appreciating their achievements. 

#3: Ensure Timely Performance Appraisals

Employees’ performance evaluation is one of the fundamental techniques to ramp up their productivity and reward them as per their consistent improvements. It is advised to the HRM personnel of your business to timely conduct performance reviews. 

The regular appraisals allow the employees to identify where they currently stand, and what efforts they need to put into improving work performance, earning valuable rewards & recognition, and achieving promotions. As a result, your employees will focus on individual performance and self-development.  

Harry Wilsom

love to write about health and tech.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.