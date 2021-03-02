Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Tips to Find Passion in Your Work

Many people are missing passion for their work. It is simply a way to keep a roof over the head and food on the table. But finding your passion in work is so important, because it can make a huge difference in how you see your job and how you perform.  I would suggest the following three tips will help you find a career that you are passionate about.

Think About What You Enjoy Doing

Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” While this is not always true, doing something that you love rather than doing something just because you need a job really makes it easier to get up in the morning.

As an example, one of my clients – a woman in her 30s – used to work in fast food. She and her husband moved to a rural area where there were not many job opportunities. It was not that she did not like her job. She was just not excited about it.

However, one day a friend told her about an online writing opportunity. This changed her life.  She had always loved writing and being able to write and work from home was a dream come true.

With so many opportunities online these days, being able to find a job that you like to do is easier than ever.

Think About Your Strengths

Along with things you like to do, consider the areas in which you are proficient. Finding a career in a field in which you excel is essential. When you are already good at doing something, not only will you have fewer frustrations in your work, but it is very likely you will have more opportunities to advance.

For example, say you love working with people. You enjoy talking to them and helping them. You may do well in a customer service position. Even jobs in retail as a cashier or in customer service can benefit you well. When your employer sees how well you are doing, and if customers fill out surveys making favorable comments about your work, you may move up the ladder more quickly. When someone who is simply working in customer service because they need a job, but they really do not care about people, it shows in their work. They may get the job done, but without that extra special touch that many employers look for.

Think About the Future

Yes, you are looking for a career for now. But you also want to think about the future. What are your aspirations for the future? What do you see yourself doing 5, 10, 20 years down the road? This can also help you find work that you are passionate about. Having a goal in mind – travel, a new house, marriage, a new car – can you help you find the right career choice to achieve that goal.

This is not career-oriented, but I believe that it fits. When someone joins Weight Watchers, they are encouraged to have a reward planned when they reach their weight goal. Having that goal in mind can make all the hard work worth it.

The same goes for finding a career and job you are passionate about. When you have an end goal in mind, something that you really want to do, it makes all the hard work you are doing now worthwhile.

When you were young, people probably asked you, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Think about the childlike way that you answered that question and think about your heroes and how as a child you wanted to change the world. Now look at the answer to that question through your grownup eyes and think about these three tips.

There is a good chance you will find your answer.

Mark Danaher, Career Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a career coach and certified career counselor who specializes in working with educators and business professionals to reduce stress, regain balance, and thrive in their life and career.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark blends coaching and counseling with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage stress and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to helping people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Career Counselor, Board Certified Coach, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching training, and teaching throughout the year.

