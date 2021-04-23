Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Things You Can do to Escape Mental Stress During the Pandemic

The pandemic can be a very isolating and frightening time, but there are ways to combat anxiety and stress during these uncertain times. Below are Ranee Ruble-Dotts from California Association of Boutique & Breakfast Inns  and Inn at Playa Del Ray‘s thoughts on health tips for improved mental health through unprecedented times:

  • Take a walk around the beach and watch the sunrise and sunset, and try some of the beach yoga in the beach  
  • Cruise on the bike path that runs for 30 miles along the beach.
  • Check out the 600+ acre Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve. The reserve is a protected haven for native flora and fauna, a surprising bit of coastal sanctuary in Los Angeles county. Immerse in nature in your off-hours. It’s soothing to sit on the deck with your morning coffee and watch Great Blue Herons glide over the wetlands.

A Seaside sojourn and wine country escape is the perfect escape, while staying safe and away from crowds.  

About Four Sisters Inns

 Founded in 1975, Four Sisters Inns comprises 17 properties throughout California. The collection includes the Blue Lantern Inn (Dana Point), Newport Beach Hotel (Newport Beach), Hotel Casa 425  + Lounge (Claremont), Inn at Playa Del Rey (Los Angeles), Channel Road Inn (Santa Monica), Coachman’s Inn (Carmel-by-the-Sea), Gosby House Inn and Green Gables Inn (Pacific Grove), West Cliff Inn (Santa Cruz), Milliken Creek Inn and Spa (Napa), Maison Fleurie and Lavender (Yountville), Inn at Sonoma (Sonoma), Gaige House + Ryokan (Glen Ellen), Kenwood Inn and Spa (Kenwood), Healdsburg Inn on the Plaza (Healdsburg), and Blue Door Inns (Mendocino). For more information, visit https://www.foursisters.com/

    Ian Monroe

