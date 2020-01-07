3 Reasons Why You Should Attend More Networking Events

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

When I lived in Washington, D.C. and worked in counterterrorism, I attended more than a few networking events.

On one occasion, I ended up talking with a cab driver for a good portion of the night, and some of the women that came to the event with me said I was wasting my time talking to him. It wasn’t until the end of the event that I realized he was the Clinton’s cab driver.

The lesson I learned? You never know who you’re talking to, and sometimes our assumptions are wrong. Now, as a career and business coach, it’s something I remind every client.

If you’re an entrepreneur, networking is critical. In fact, one study states that networking is vital to the success of 78% of startups. Here are a few benefits from networking events, and why they can seriously catapult your business.