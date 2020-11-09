Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Reasons Good Leadership Skills Can Help You Lead A Successful Life

3 Reasons Good Leadership Skills Can Help You Lead A Successful Life

When people think of leaders, they often think of someone who is in charge or a boss of some kind. The truth is, anyone can be a leader and it is never too early – or too late – to start building good leadership skills. In fact, leadership skills may be one of the most important skills for you to develop regardless of the kind of career you plan on pursuing. From artists to engineers to athletes, leadership skills are an essential component of success in all aspects of life. In fact, leadership skills will even play an important role in your personal life as well. Here are three ways leadership skills set up for success in life.

  1. Leaders are team builders

Leaders often have to ask those they lead to “take one for the team.” They will get much better buy-in when that happens, however, if they are the ones regularly taking one for the team. Leaders who have a “me-first” attitude will not get far. Leaders only create great teams by first and foremost being a team player themselves. There is very little in life you can accomplish by yourself. More often than not, success requires building a stellar team of people around you.

  1. Leadership builds responsibility

Leaders are not only responsible for their own actions but also those of their team. Leaders also have the primary responsibility of making sure things get done on time, on budget and often on a certain deadline. Learning how to handle the responsibilities of leadership can certainly prepare you for business success but it can also help prepare you for other types of responsibility, including the responsibilities of marriage, parenthood, home ownership and even business ownership.

  1. Leaders are lifelong learners

There will never come a point in which a leader has learned everything they need to know about leadership. When in leadership, every day will bring new challenges and new opportunities for growth. For every one leadership lesson you master in life, you will generally encounter 10 more challenges to overcome. Whether it is learning how to better resolve conflicts, how to manage difficult people or even how to balance the needs of your team versus the needs of upper management, leadership requires you to constantly build and develop new skills.

    Bennie W. Fowler, President & CEO at Bennie Fowler, LLC

    Bennie Fowler is the President and CEO of Bennie Fowler, LLC. He is passionate about helping people achieve greatness and his career is a shining example of this desire. Now, using a systems approach to improving workforce capability, agility , and capacity to improve market, quality and financial performance,  Bennie pulls from his 40+ years of international business experience to help individuals and businesses through organizational changes.

    Before stepping out on his own, Bennie W. Fowler most recently served as Group Vice President of Global Quality and New Model Launch.

     

    “You can be great by mastering the fundamentals.” These words, said by Bennie W. Fowler really made an impression. Growing up selling eggs door-to-door in Georgia, you could say Bennie has built a legacy off of mastering the fundamentals. And while he’s never been one to shy away from the importance of responsibility and personal work ethic, Bennie also knows he wouldn’t be where he is today if it weren’t for faith and family.

    “Born in ‘56 to a family of seven,” Bennie continues. “My father was a former Army sergeant, running a strict household in government-subsidized housing.” Bennie grew up when the South was still segregated, and it wasn’t until the ninth grade that the culture-shifting phenomena of black and white schools began to pop up in his hometown. “It didn’t phase me much. When I was at school, I concentrated on getting good grades.” But when he wasn’t working on getting the good grades expected from him, he was working that role selling eggs door to door, bringing home about $8-$10 a week.

    It wasn’t until the day’s duties were done that Bennie Fowler could enjoy some recreation. But the work created character, and the struggle shaped Bennie into a man well beyond his years.

    For more, be sure to follow Bennie Fowler online and stay in the know!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

