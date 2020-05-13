Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Questions to Triage What Needs to Be Done

While a lot of new projects have been added during Covid-19, our expectations haven't shifted with the additional effort.

By

The last few weeks have thrown up in the air a lot of our rhythms, plans, and confidence. But it’s not just that those things have been unsettled – it’s also that new stuff has been added on top of what we had before.

What I’ve been reminding folks (who are open to it) is this: while a lot of new projects have been added or existing ones amplified, our expectations haven’t shifted with the additional effort. We can’t add homeschooling, additional time spent shopping and cooking, and additional time taking care of each other – on top of what we already had going on – and expect to get it all done.

The questions below are best considered at the monthly perspective, since they’ll then trickle down to the weekly and daily levels. Since the world is changing quickly, these questions are worth evaluating again in a month (or whenever things feel so different that you need to ground yourself again).

The three triage questions are:

  1. What responsibilities and projects do you want to excel or be great at?
  2. What responsibilities and projects can you be good enough at?
  3. What responsibilities and projects can you let go for now?

For instance, in normal times, maybe you keep the organization and cleanliness of your home one way, but during this time, you want to upgrade or downgrade that expectation. Maybe it serves you better to have a tidier home now that you’re in it all day. Or it may be you just don’t have enough forks to care about it, since no one’s coming over anyway.

Or maybe you had committed to a project at work that now no longer seems relevant in the moment. Instead of freezing the project (for a few months), or dropping it (because it’s dead), I’ve seen people still half-working on the project and/or keeping it sustained with commitment juice, and taxing their limited time, energy, and attention (TEA). The more projects you can freeze or drop now, the more TEA you have for the ones that are especially relevant in this moment.

Remember to triage the questions above before you think too much about the HOWs of each thing you’re considering. If you know you want to be a great friend, sister, or neighbor right now, you can then figure out what that looks like and match the level of work to the level you’re aiming for.

Lastly, give yourself the grace to let good enough be good enough right now. Pick one or two things to be great at, drop or punt what you can, and be good enough for what remains.

Originally published at productiveflourishing.com

Headshot of Charlie Gilkey

Charlie Gilkey, Author, Speaker, Business Strategist, Coach

Charlie Gilkey helps people start finish the stuff that matters. He's the founder of Productive Flourishing, author of the forthcoming Start Finishing and The Small Business Lifecycle, and host of the Productive Flourishing podcast. Prior to starting Productive Flourishing, Charlie was a Joint Force Military Logistics Coordinator while simultaneously pursuing a PhD in Philosophy. He lives with his wife, Angela, in Portland, Oregon.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Marc Zaransky
Community//

A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

by Joey Claudio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.