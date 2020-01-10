Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Powerful Steps to Make this Next Decade Your Best Decade

This month marks a unique new beginning. We are not only in a New Year, but a New Decade. As we look ahead to all of the things we hope for ourselves, our families and our businesses, it is good time to pause and reflect. There is such power in reflection as it provides clarity […]

By

This month marks a unique new beginning. We are not only in a New Year, but a New Decade. As we look ahead to all of the things we hope for ourselves, our families and our businesses, it is good time to pause and reflect. There is such power in reflection as it provides clarity for our future. As part of a reflection process that I do regularly, I think about the times that were meaningful and brought me joy in the previous year.

One of these highlights was a reunion this last summer with my family and the celebration of my parents 65th wedding anniversary. We spent a memory making weekend with over 35 family members in beautiful Suncadia, Washington. The last evening of our time together we sat in the living room and honored my parents for the impact they have on our lives. We presented them a special memory book where their kids and grandkids chose a word or phrase about my parents that they found meaningful, along with a personal note to them. This is my parent’s legacy – and fortunately it is a beautiful one. Though they didn’t see themselves as having done anything special, their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren have been positively impacted.

You are creating a legacy too. Every day you are building a legacy, whether you realize it or not. Every day you are making choices, small every-day choices, and sometimes big choices that are leading you in your life. You are moving forward, toward something – what is it? Is it the life that you want? Is it the legacy you want? It is easy to get so caught up in the frantic pace of our lives that we don’t even stop to think about it.

What if you were intentional about creating that legacy now? Imagine if 10 years from now you have intentionally crafted and built a foundation toward the legacy you want to leave.

Here are 3 steps you can use to reflect on the last decade in order to make the next one your best one:

1. Look back over the last decade and consider the milestones – the key events of your life. These will have had positive or negative impact and may include things like getting married, a graduation, or a career transition.

2. What have been the positive achievements and growth areas for you personally and professionally? List as many as come to mind for you. As you do this, evaluate how you have moved forward in positive ways compared to where you were 10 years ago.

3. Now narrow your list to the top three achievements of the last decade. Ask yourself what impact these have had on your life and how you can take these lessons learned forward as opportunities for legacy building – in order to create the next decade of significance.

Remember, it is important to reflect on the past to learn from it, in order to create your best future. Whatever decade you are in – you won’t get to repeat it again. We go through our twenties, our thirties, our fifties, etc. and we don’t get a do over. Whatever season you are in this is a time for a new beginning and an opportunity to create your best future.

How can you make this next decade your best decade?

    Janelle Bruland, Entrepreneur, Leadership Coach, Author, Speaker, Podcast Host, & Co-Founder of Legacy Leader

    Janelle Bruland is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and high-performance coach who inspires others to live impactful and successful lives. She is Founder and CEO of Management Services Northwest, a company she started in her living room in 1995 and has grown into an industry leading company, named one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies by Inc. magazine. The CPO of Microsoft, Mike Simms, describes her as a true pioneer in her field. Janelle is also the Co-Founder of Legacy Leader, a leadership development company that teaches business professionals how to build a legacy, transform their leadership, and love their life. She is the author of The Success Lie: 5 Simple Truths to Overcome Overwhelm and Achieve Peace of Mind.
    Janelle is a lifelong resident of Whatcom County, Washington and is married with five children. In her leisure time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, golf, as well as keeping fit through various sports and activities.
    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner
    Community//

    How to Create a Value Proposition that Slays

    by Amy Rasdal

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.