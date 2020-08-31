3 Pieces of Advice to Overcome Limiting Beliefs

Running a business is not a full-time job, it’s a lifestyle. Business owners face loads of challenges and obstacles that test not only their professional skills but also their character.

Being nimble and flexible is essential for a business to stay on top of the game, and ahead of the competition. However, constantly shifting from one idea to another and changing strategies can be counterproductive. This means entrepreneurs have to also be persistent with their initial ideas and stay in a single lane longer than they might like.

Combining these two opposites might seem like an impossible task, but it isn’t. That fine line between the two is where all the successful businessmen and moguls are. Flexible, but never straying from their core principles and ideas.

A fine example of how to harmonize these two is the story of Rohan Attravanam, CEO of Phodun Real Estate.

Rohan’s Story

As an young entrepreneur, Rohan started his journey by getting a high-quality education. He enrolled in one of the most prestigious universities in India – BITS Pilani, and has an MBA degree from one of the best marketing colleges in the US – Kelley School of Business, Indiana University.

Packed with knowledge, he dived into the world of business, working with A-listers like Samsung, Whirlpool, and Walmart. Rohan acquired 13 years of experience in marketing, with the last five in real estate.

In January 2020, he left behind a plum job in the Bay Area, CA and started Phodun Real Estate from scratch – a company that provides quality leads to realtors, helping them find prospective homebuyers that fit their customer profile.

So, here are the three pieces of advice Rohan Attravanam can give to all business owners based on his experience as a successful business owner:

Quality Leads are found, when searched in quantity

We all want better leads and better prospects. We frantically try various marketing tactics and try to optimize one over the other. But the reality is no matter which channel or medium you choose, you need to focus on generating a lot of leads.

The first step in achieving a flow of quality leads is to achieve a flow of quantity of leads. You need to generate a lot of leads and vet each of the leads against constraints as defined by your definition of quality. The more leads you have, the better the chances are that you’ll find a good quality lead. In any random 100 leads – you tend to find about 10 quality leads. When you go searching only for quality leads, they are hard to come by.

Its basic economics – Quality leads are not easy to come by and so they are expensive. Everyone knows it’s a numbers game, but rarely do we step back to evaluate what numbers are needed to get to our objectives.

You start closing more when you stop focusing on closings

We as a society are hyper result oriented, goal oriented and it’s good to strive for those results. What’s lost in translation is the process that is needed to achieve those results and urge to take shortcuts to get there.

You’ve heard this a thousand times – “It’s all about the journey and not the destination”. Think about how you want your career to pan out. You can easily retire on the beach – watching sunsets with your family, but the journey to get there need not be obsessed over closings. Instead obsess over process.

When you obsess over the process, you are controlling the inputs – which you can. When you obsess over closings, you try to control the output – which is rarely in your hands. Obsess over client experience, understanding their problems, and earning their trust. The issues your clients face can all be documented and addressed the same way over and over again.

This helps you gain control over your process and the confidence rubs off to your clients – who’ll enjoy working with you and you’ll have more closings eventually!

People who get most approval care about it the least

Think about all the people in your life that you consider successful, wealthy and see in a place you potentially want to be one day. They have your approval. The thing is – They are not seeking your approval. They are grateful for it, but they don’t care for it.

When you start needing money, fame, approval for your life to be meaningful, you are blinded by what’s possible. The minute you stop needing them and instead start providing approval to people around you is when you will see that your self esteem starts to build up. Building other’s confidence, caring about their insecurities and giving them strength gives you a new way of living life that brings you abundance and joy.

Helping others live the lives of their dreams is THE FASTEST WAY to get rich, achieve fame and receive the highest approval.

Rohan Attravanam is the CEO of Phodun Real Estate