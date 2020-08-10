Contributor Log In/Sign Up
3 Pieces of Advice for a Healthy Entrepreneurial Lifestyle

3 Pieces of Advice for a Healthy Entrepreneurial Lifestyle

Brendan Cox.
Building a business takes hours of hard work, dedication and stress. Although the internet often makes it out to be an easy lavish lifestyle, in reality it’s the complete opposite. As an entrepreneur it’s important to keep your health a priority. The long hours and demanding schedule definitely impacts one’s health. Here are 3 things you can do to live a healthier lifestyle as an entrepreneur.

Exercise Daily

Make exercising a priority item on your to-do list. Working out every day keeps you healthy but also gives you a good reason to take a break from working. Because entrepreneurs don’t work on 9-5 schedule like your typical employee, it’s tough to stop working especially when more hours usually are rewarded in a monetary sense. It doesn’t matter when you exercise but make sure to find the time to do it throughout your busy work day.

Build a Routine

Although this may sound clique, it’s crucial to your physical and mental health. Build a strict schedule that lays out your daily tasks along with implementing breaks in between. Mapping out your day will make you more productive and allow you to cross off to-do list items as you go, keeping you organized. After a while you will become accustomed to your routine making working easier. 

Relax

It can be tempting to work on your business the second you wake up to the second you go to sleep, especially when it’s a project you are passionate about. It’s important to walk away from your computer and relax. If you don’t take time off from working on your business, you will eventually burn out and become unmotivated.

brendan cox

Brendan Cox, Entrepreneur

Brendan Cox is an American entrepreneur specializing in social media and branding. Along with being an entrepreneur, he also is an author and journalist often recognized for his entrepreneurial based literature. He is a co-founder of Business Blurb amongst numerous other endeavors.

 

 

Share your comments below.

