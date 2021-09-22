3 Pandemic-Proof Tips to Positivity 

While none of us could have anticipated the dramatic changes that this pandemic would usher in, one thing remains certain: We can’t change our circumstances, but we can always re-examine the way we react to them.

“Yeah. Pretty basic stuff,” you might quip. Yet, have you thought about what magic might be waiting to unfurl in your world if you looked at life – and humanity – through a slightly altered lens?

What if you fed that yearning in your soul to build, play, and maybe even love yourself just a little more deeply, starting today?

Here are a few of my favorite “boosting basics” to help you do just that—to aid in your overall well-being, especially when we need it the most.

1. POSITIVITY: A Daily Dose…No matter how small

As Julie Andrews eagerly reminded us in Mary Poppins, “Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.”

Ahhh, yes. Well, Mary Poppins didn’t live through a pandemic, you might say! ’Tis true.



Though regardless of the world’s current health crisis, a little bit of “sugar” can go a remarkably long way in helping each of us to brighter days.

“How, you might persist?”

Well, this simple advice has served me well…

Do one thing every day that “moves the needle” in a positive way.

Try this one on for size…start by honestly loving yourself.

This may look as unconventional as stopping to take in the sunrise or sunset, make a challenging phone call to feel a sense of accomplishment, or maybe even hug yourself like you mean it. No, really. Give yourself a good old-fashioned bear hug!

If this feels awkward at first, start with giving yourself a literal pat on the back.

It’s a terrific way to reset the day and calm your nervous system, and you’ll be amazed at how much better you can feel building your self-worth and self-love one little pat at a time.

It’s never too late to reward yourself for small wins—and build from there!

2. PLAY: Healthy Distraction Can Serve A Purpose

Denial. It’s not just a river in Egypt, as one of my mentors would jokingly remind me.

Healthy distraction can serve a purpose, especially if that purpose is passion-related.

I’m talking about doing and creating from your creative voice within; and we ALL have that voice—no matter how frozen it may feel at times.

When was the last time you played like a kid – really, honestly played – and let that be enough for the day?

There’s no question that your creative kid juices might just have to start with creating the space for this to happen before the actual activities can begin, and to this I say….There’s no time like the present to get started!

Shutting off the “real world,” like mainstream news – even for a limited time – gives us space to heal; a trait that is sorely needed for many of us, individually and collectively.

When we take the time to play, we set examples for future generations and shift global consciousness as well…one play-date at a time.

3. A NEW VIEW: Perspective is everything

Have you ever asked yourself, in any given circumstance, “Perhaps there’s a way to see this from a new perspective?”

Just for fun, have you donned a new pair of glasses, so to speak? (And no, they don’t have to be rose-colored!)

Simply asking ourselves how we can perceive something, or someone, differently can provide surprising bits of clarity and focus.

Taking a few moments to stop, breathe, and reflect before we react is one of the most powerful agents of change each of us can utilize for ourselves, and ultimately others.

Whether or not we have a flying nanny at our disposal, with just a little positivity, play and perspective, we can shift our inner and outer worlds.

We can create the space to be different.

We can answer our soul’s call to build, heal, help and love ourselves and humanity in new ways.

It is possible.

So, what positive, playful and perspective-shifting position will you take…just for today?