Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Keys (Women) need to Self Actualise

I think the reality is many women squeeze themselves….to fit into the world of prestige (and achievement) that we ourselves didn’t design.  I was called a tree hugger in the legal profession (as a joke)…but the truth is — I never really fitted in as me. And I knew it…so I had to contort myself […]

By

I think the reality is many women squeeze themselves….to fit into the world of prestige (and achievement) that we ourselves didn’t design. 

I was called a tree hugger in the legal profession (as a joke)…but the truth is — I never really fitted in as me.

And I knew it…so I had to contort myself more than I knew at the time. 

I did it, until I couldn’t do it anymore…..it was suffocating. 

And like a tree, a woman needs three things to grow and become a tree (or woman) of her highest potential….⠀

1. Self-Security : she needs to be grounded and centred in the earth so she has a solid and foundational space to grow from. ⠀

2. Self-Authority – she needs to give herself permission to grow into whatever type of tree she wants to be and she doesn’t need to consult any of the neighbouring or parenting trees to do that. ⠀⠀

3. Self-Express : a tree is a creative expression of itself (as is every woman) – it may sound obvious but it’s expression is as the tree it wants to be and no doubt she’s whispering her words of wisdom to all the other trees. 

So what about you?

Do you know how to self-securitise? Do you know how to self authorise and self express? And I mean like really know?

As women our history as a collective is that we haven’t automatically had the right to any of these things! 

We’ve been taught that security, authority and the right to express ourselves comes from elsewhere… ⠀

So is it any wonder that women still struggle with these three things….even now? 

This truth is, I’m yet to work with a woman in the past 5 years I’m yet to work with an already successful woman (ready to break out from prestige or has already done so) who doesn’t struggle with one or all three of these things…..(even if she is unaware of it). ⠀

She is either holding back (taking flight) or puffing up (taking fight) and the truth is either version is a distorted version of herself. ⠀

As along with these 3 trees, these are the 3 keys to self-actualisation you need to unlock your higher potential and purpose. ⠀

If you want to find out how you can unlock them, …..message me here on Linkedin or email me at [email protected] and check out the self study course www.luluminns.com/3keys ⠀

    Lulu Minns, Advocate and Award Winning Coach

    Guiding Women to free themselves from positions to prestige to businesses of significance. Coach, Advocate, Community Builder and Podcast Host of She Rebel Radio on ITUNES.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.