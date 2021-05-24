3 Fears You Need To Overcome To Live A Peaceful Life.

Fear is an adaptive behavior that we have to help identify threats. We are able to survive predators and natural disasters due to this ability.

Fear is a mental state that can make you feel frightened or scared, regardless of whether you should feel scared or not. It is basically a mechanism that helps us escape danger. And help us recognize situations that are harmful and take steps to protect ourselves. However, a fear too great, though, may have a detrimental effect on your confidence and life-skills. There are some fears you need to overcome to achieve success in your life and reach your full potential.

In this post, I’ll discuss some of those fears and how to handle them.

Fear of judgment

People tend to judge each other based on their own core values and insecurities, but since values and fears differ from one individual to another, it can often be difficult to avoid judgment. It isn’t fun to be judged, but for someone with social phobia or anxiety, this fear may be completely paralyzing.

Realizing that no one really cares helps tremendously. You could go to a store or eat somewhere. Consider a few people now, and imagine yourself being judged by them.

Try thinking about them again after a few hours. It is likely you cannot recall how they looked, what they wore, or what they did. I don’t mean to sound harsh, but people don’t really care. Everybody is doing something. A stranger may only see us as a blip on the radar. So the key to overcome your fear of being judged is to think no one cares about you.

Fear Of Humiliation.

A large number of people with social phobia are extremely concerned about being humiliated or embarrassed in public. A person who suffers from social phobia feels like everyone is watching them until they faint, sweat, or otherwise display their fear. Anxiety is often seen as a sign of weakness or inferiority by these people.

The fact is, social anxiety can be attributed in large part to fear of humiliation, so if I knew what caused social anxiety I would probably not have it anymore.

My best advice to you would be to just ask yourself “so what?” and ask yourself sincerely “will those I care about cut me off because of this one embarrassing thing?”.

Fear of public speaking

According to Ansar from Entire Looks

Overestimating the stakes of presenting your ideas to others is a major cause of fear, as people perceive speaking events as a potential threat to their credibility, image, and chance to generate an audience.

Here’s how you can overcome the fear of public speaking.

Before you begin, take a deep breath and sip some water if possible. It’s important to appear confident when speaking in public. Your audience will feel the same way if you are confident. Don’t forget to maintain eye contact. Try looking at people’s foreheads instead of directly in their eyes if this is what throws you off.

It’s fine to take a moment between sentences to gather your thoughts and collect yourself. It is possible to emphasize certain points with pauses if they are effectively used. See how notable public speakers deliver their speeches. Try to not overdo the pauses when speaking.

Practice is the most effective method for overcoming fears. My initial problems were the same, but I persisted. It will be rocky at first, but that’s natural. Make sure you practice and monitor your mistakes so you can improve next time. You’ll be a pro before you know it.