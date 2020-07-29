3 Effective Traits That Leaders Should Possess Post-Pandemic

The Covid-19 impacts healthcare as well as the financial industry and social circles. People are now doing more virtual meetings than ever because they cannot meet in person. The video conferencing meetings can bring some difficulties for leaders, especially when they want to connect with their teammates.

Those in leadership positions need to understand that after Covid-19, their teammates will require them to lead as before. It is crucial to keep on the spirit of leadership and embrace the following traits for effective leadership after the world overcomes the pandemic.

Adapt and manage change quickly

The best survival tactic is adaptation. As soon a situation changes, a leader should be able to change according and adapt to survive the current surroundings. When one on one meeting is next to impossible, innovations and technology have come In to bridge the gap. Zoom, Skype, and other video conferencing tools are convenient at such a time, and leaders should warmly embrace them. When actions interfere with projects, it is up to leaders to figure out a course of action so that team players can resume the previous and appropriate course of events.

Leaders must be excellent communicators and build strong teams

Communication is the key to the prosperity and growth of any project. To increase employee productivity, leaders must build strong and cohesive teams. As leaders speak to their teammates outlining expectations and painting the bigger picture, they should always be truthful. As teammates, they will have to play their parts well and come together with a complete project at the end of the day.

Some of the factors to consider in teamwork;

Cultivation of interpersonal and genuine relationships

Effective and consistent communication

Talent development and appreciation

Regular group or in-person meetings whenever possible

Leaders must maintain cultural sensitivity

People come from diverse backgrounds, with differences in race, gender, religion, age, socio-economic status. The workplace becomes a unifying factor for all these differences. It is the work of a leader to teach and set the example of displaying non-discriminatory behaviors.

Leaders act as role models, and many people watch what they do and tend to copy. The admirable characters people see, make them aspire to be like them, or even better. Integrity and intelligence make the top list of desirable characteristics. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.”