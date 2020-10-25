3 Daily Routines That Will Transform Your Life

Changing your life is a slow process, you can’t just completely flip the switch and expect everything to magically fall into place. With that said, there are a few habits you can incorporate into your day that will make a significant impact on our productivity as well as your development as a person.

Mindfulness practices & daily meditation strategies

Our monotonous lifestyle is slowly making us more automated in the way we live our lives.

Sometimes we’re so consumed by the stress of the ‘daily grind’ that we can’t notice things around us. From the way we commute, the way we work, watch TV, eat, and communicate. This is why being more mindful in the way you live your life is so revolutionary especially in these difficult times.

Our work life can be automated which can be great for more consistent results, but our relationships should not fall into mechanical monotony.

Start by being mindful of your relationships with the people close to you and try to understand them. In addition to that, you should also be mindful of your purpose in life.

A good way to do that is to have a set of short-term and long-term goals; as these, will make you more mindful of the things you do on a daily basis. Moreover, the practice of mindfulness can also be useful in other areas such as food and exercise.

Being mindful can also be about getting in touch with your brain. The best way to do it is to introduce daily meditation strategies. Meditation is the gateway to your mind; it will bring you more serenity and inner harmony. It will boost your consciousness and make you more aware of your surroundings as well as the things that happen around you. As a result, meditation will help you achieve a higher state of mind that is incredibly efficient at reducing stress.

Mindful meditation is a good way to start or end the day because it helps you become more in touch with your thoughts and feelings. You don’t try to control your thoughts; you just observe them and take note of the patterns.

In addition to that, it can be practiced anywhere as long as there is a calm and peaceful space. You don’t need to rush or try harder, because it’s not about that.

Putting technology in its place

Over the last two decades, our lives have been slowly taken over by technology. Take a moment to look around you. How many screens do you see? Did you include the one you’re reading this on?

Recent technology is one of the greatest tools we can have access to. While using it to a certain extent can be beneficial, the issue arises when we get to the point where it starts controlling us.

This calls for redefining it simply as a means to an end.

Computers, phones, tablets, and any other devices are supposed to help us be more productive and more efficient. However, the way technology has become such a ubiquitous part of our daily routine is undoubtedly negatively impacting our lives. So, it’s very important that we establish new borders and rules for ‘tech time’.

A good way to start is to limit watch time on your phone, only use it at a certain time, or even make your computer exclusive to work-related purposes. This will go a long way in making you more goal-driven in everyday life.

Prioritize sleep

Sleep is the single most underrated element of a healthy daily routine.

It’s the only time we get to rest, recharge, and regenerate. In addition to that, it’s essential for our circadian rhythm. This is the cycle of the day, otherwise known as the biological clock which can make us more energized in the morning, and more relaxed at night.

“The problem is exacerbated by how technology affects teenagers. Teens sleeping with their iPhones and staying up all night texting are staples of our brave new digital world.” -Arianna Huffington, The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night at a Time

By controlling the way we use technology, we also benefit from eliminating blue light which is also known for negatively impacting our sleep.

It’s important to set up a daily night routine for better sleep hygiene where you cut off any watch time two hours before sleep and you ensure that there is no light source coming in. Your space should also be calmer and slightly more atmospheric for the perfect sleep environment.

“By helping us keep the world in perspective, sleep gives us a chance to refocus on the essence of who we are. And in that place of connection, it is easier for the fears and concerns of the world to drop away.” -Arianna Huffington, The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night at a Time

Conclusion

Your daily routines define how your day unfolds. They act as a checkpoint to make sure that you are on the right track.

By setting a few daily habits and routines, you are ensuring that your day is more productive. Being mindful and practicing meditation can help a lot by allowing you to get in touch with your mind.

In addition to that, you should also use technology for what it is, a convenience, and not let it ruin your precious moments or mess with vital aspects of your life, especially sleep.

This is because the act of sleeping is when you rest, regenerate, and prepare for another productive day.

What daily routines are the most important to you, and why? I’d love to hear more about your thoughts in the comments section below.