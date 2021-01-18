21 WAYS TO NAVIGATE UNCERTAINTY

Finance

Mitigate risk. The greatest wish lies within. Be discerning and receptive to what makes you feel joyful or not.

Find new opportunities. Everything offers opportunity, even those with low financial return but a high goodwill return.

Re-think the meaning of work. You need do nothing. Act from a place of knowing, not a place of control.

Practice conscious capitalism. Live your truth. Practice the 4 C’s: Calm, Cooperative, Co-creative, and Compassionate.

Emphasize impact investing, The impact you make will be the legacy you create.

See money through a circular economy. Investments that reduce carbon and waste are like oxygen that extend longevity.

Invest in your inner wealth portfolio. How you manage your inner portfolio will determine the return on your legacy.

Relationships

Value your children. They are the future. When you tend to the young, yours and or others, you tend to your legacy’s soul.

Honor your wife / SO. They are the catalyst that brings miracles to life. Ignore them at the risk of having no legacy.

Become a 5D Super-Human

Love difficult family members. They offer the greatest lessons to up-level your legacy.

Uplift your business partners. Treat them as you would yourself. If that’s shitty, then expect your legacy to mirror this.

5D Quantum Videos

