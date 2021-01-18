Contributor Log In/Sign Up
21 WAYS TO NAVIGATE UNCERTAINTY

Finance

Mitigate risk. The greatest wish lies within. Be discerning and receptive to what makes you feel joyful or not.

Find new opportunities. Everything offers opportunity, even those with low financial return but a high goodwill return.

Re-think the meaning of work. You need do nothing. Act from a place of knowing, not a place of control.

Practice conscious capitalism. Live your truth. Practice the 4 C’s: Calm, Cooperative, Co-creative, and Compassionate.

Emphasize impact investing, The impact you make will be the legacy you create.

See money through a circular economy. Investments that reduce carbon and waste are like oxygen that extend longevity.

Invest in your inner wealth portfolio. How you manage your inner portfolio will determine the return on your legacy.

Relationships

Value your children. They are the future. When you tend to the young, yours and or others, you tend to your legacy’s soul.

Honor your wife / SO. They are the catalyst that brings miracles to life. Ignore them at the risk of having no legacy.

Become a 5D Super-Human

Love difficult family members. They offer the greatest lessons to up-level your legacy.

Uplift your business partners. Treat them as you would yourself. If that’s shitty, then expect your legacy to mirror this.

To see the rest, including more Relationships, Wellness, World Change, and the Unknown, click here.

Adam C. Hall, Inspirational Speaker, Author, Founder of The Genius Process

Adam Hall

Adam Hall, Speaker, Author, Founder of the Genius Process, empowers individuals and organizations to unleash their genius to rediscover and align their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

Adam’s background includes twenty-four years as the founder and CEO of a Los Angeles based Middle Market Real Estate Investment Bank. During his tenure, he raised in excess of $1.5 billion from both private and institutional sources. He served as principal on several successful commercial real estate projects.  His accomplishments earned him recognition and stature in the community.

In 2004, Adam underwent a profound awakening. This began a period of deep discernment, exploration, research and study of Eastern and Western modalities, as well as, Indigenous wisdom traditions, Jungian psychology, and Quantum Mechanics. After a courageous and intensive process of initiations, Adam came to a comprehensive understanding of consciousness, the nature of reality and how this knowledge can be accessed and applied to one’s personal and business life.

In 2007, Adam founded Earthkeeper Alliance Legacy Partners LLC., a for-profit B-Corp dedicated to land conservation and un-development. In 2016, he retired to consult with individuals and organizations to help them rediscover their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

As Founder of the Genius Process, Adam offers a new quantum mindset based on wholeness, as opposed to individualism and separation. His work fully integrates the biological, physiological, psychological, and ecological aspects of human nature with spiritual law and universal intelligence. He specializes in supporting leaders and companies to transform how they live their lives and do business to serve the greater good.  

In 2013, Adam authored The Earthkeeper, Undeveloping the Future, published by Hay House. His upcoming books include The Divine Design, The Thirteen Wisdom Teachings of the Genius, and Wisdom for the Everyday Spiritual Traveler, a pocket guide to a life of Joy. 

Adam lives in Santa Barbara, California where he spends his time mentoring young leaders, doing community and planetary stewardship work, as well as, other philanthropic endeavors dedicated to land conservation and education. He is a life long learner and is devoted to reinventing the planet. He enjoys spending time with his three daughters, four granddaughters and communing with Mother Nature.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

