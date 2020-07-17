Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

2020: The Year of Impossible Decisions

Navigating a World Where Neither Research Nor Intuition Yields Easy Choices

By

I think of myself as an efficient decision maker. Despite being raised in a family where copious research preceded every purchase or life event, I didn’t adopt this mentality. Seeing the paralysis caused by Consumer Reports, Amazon reviews, and late-night Google searches, I developed a “just-enough” information strategy sprinkled with a healthy dose of intuition.

This applies to all my decisions, large and small, from finding a church in a new city to choosing a microphone to record my podcast. I might ask a few friends who have already made the decision or conduct a quick online search and then I simply commit to what feels right.

When I needed to furnish a new office last year, I took 2 trusted friends to IKEA. Within an hour we had picked out a desk, chair, and bookshelves. Long ago, when I was applying to college, I visited the schools to narrow my acceptances down to the top three, but when it came time to choose between them, I was guided by a dream I had about a nun. I’ve never dreamed about a nun before or since, but Santa Clara University was my home for the next four years because it was the only Catholic school on my list.

This year, though, my decision making rules feel irrelevant. The answers are hard to reach and impossible to honor when the story keeps changing.

I first noticed the shift on a Tuesday in March, the day before we were scheduled to fly to Cleveland to watch our oldest son compete in a college swim meet. I was debating over the impact of the brand new virus which had impacted our Seattle community. I conferred with my son who worried we might be ostracized since we were coming from the epicenter, but had zero concern his meet would be impacted by it. The website said the event was still on so we kept our plans.

Until he called back later that night. Given the rapidly changing news, his coach had given him an hour to decide if he still wanted to travel. In a rare break from team unity, each swimmer made an individual call with some choosing to attend and some staying behind. In line with our son’s decision, we cancelled our tickets and stayed home. Neither my research, nor my intuition had guided me to the right answer.

Two days later, Boston College announced it was closing campus. Our son wanted to temporarily move to New York, rather than home, because he feared not being allowed to return from the coronavirus epicenter. Wanting to honor his newfound decision-making ability as a young adult, I agreed and worked on accepting his choice in my heart. The night before the school closed, he called again to say New York (on the cusp of stealing the epicenter title from Seattle) no longer seemed wise and he’d bought a ticket to fly to Seattle the next morning.

From there, the flip-flopping decisions have just kept coming. No amount of research seems to guarantee confident choices and my intuition has gone dormant.

The next big decision I faced was whether to put my 83-year-old dad on hospice. While he was terminally ill, he was also still actively working. The problem was he was frequently hospitalized and feared coronavirus more than cancer. He never met the criteria of choosing comfort over cure, but the hospice team looked beyond that for him. Although he didn’t have COVID-19, his medical choices from that point forward were driven by the deadly disease.

As 2020 has progressed, I’ve continued to wrestle with decisions. Should I join a #Black Lives Matter protest because I believe in the cause or stay away because it doesn’t meet my social distancing standards? Should I tell the man in the store to put on a mask or mind my own business? Is there any way to safely host a high school graduation party for my younger son? Should I send my boys to college even if the classes may be online? Should I launch my own online class now when everyone is home or later because we’re all Zoomed out?

The decisions are hard and have consequences. My “just-enough” research is no longer enough and my gut instinct seems to be taking a break this year. For now, I’m slogging through the process that is anything but efficient. There is no right decision. I wait until I have enough information and I reserve the right to change my mind as often as I need.

Erika Parker Price, Career Coach | Podcaster | Writer | Speaker at Ready Pause Go

Erika Parker Price is the founder and host of of the Ready Pause Go podcast and coaching practice. After successfully returning to her professional career after a 13 year pause to raise her family, she's passionate about helping other women rediscover their purpose.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How To Overcome Cognitive Biases And Make Better Decisions

by Rewire Inc
Well-Being//

When It Comes To Decisions, Are You A Maximizer Or A Satisficer?

by Rebecca Shiner
Community//

To Achieve Your Goals, You Must Outsmart Yourself

by Ginna at Frugal Kite

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.