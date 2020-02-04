20 things to do when you are bored.

Boredom is a common issue everyone experiences at one point or the other in life. Although while some get bored easily, some rarely do.

Being bored can be likened to the feeling associated with joblessness. You just feel you have nothing to do. You feel a kind of emptiness springing from within which you can’t really lay hold on.

And if care is not taken, boredom can leads to frustration. Boredom also stimulates a form of anxiety & stress.

Some have even allowed boredom to lead them into doing things that are very bad and uncalled for.

Do you get bored easily?

Do you even feel like your life is boring?

Let’s quickly look at 20 things can do to overcome boredom.

1) Listen to soul lifting songs: This is one of the surest thing I do when I’m bored. Just plug in your headphone or earpiece, reduce the volume of the music to the minimum and get yourself charged and lifted.

2) Read: Oh my! I am a fan of novels. There are lots of foreign and Nigerian Christian novels on my laptop. I love to read Francine Rivers, Karen Kingsbury, Opeyemi Akinrinade Ojerinde, Lizzy Oyekunle Yakubu’s stories a lot etc. I don’t run out of novels to read. So, when I’m bored, I pick one to read.

Some people are not fans of novels like me. Such people can read other books apart from novels. There are lots of spiritual, motivational, inspirational and even academic books you can read.

3) Go on a long walk: Going on a prayer work or meditation walk helps in combating boredom.

Just taking a walk to admire nature or know what’s going on in the environment is another thing to do.

4) Watch a movie: When you’re bored, I’ll recommend you watch movies that will lift up your souls. They might even be short movie clips. You can subscribe to Christian channel on YouTube as well.

5) Call/chat up your best friends: Best friends are always there to cheer, entertain and encourage no matter how far you are from them. Engaging them in time of boredom is a great way to get over boredom. You can even engage in one or two activities together.

6) Meditate: Meditate on God’s words and promises. Think about things you’ve achieved and those you have to do.

7) Cook a meal: When bored is a perfect time for you to practice that special meal you’ve been anticipating. You can learn new recipes online.

8) Go shopping: If you have money and a list of what to buy, then go shopping. Even when you don’t have money, go and feed your eyes . Take plenty pictures and laugh.

9) Rest and sleep: Sometimes when you’re bored, all you need is taking a nap or sleep for a while and you’re back on track again.

10) Do a work out: Instead of sitting and getting overwhelmed by boredom, you can get engaged by doing some little work out right in your room.

11) Listen to the news: Tune in your radio and listen to what is going on in the world.

12) Listen to messages: Another way to kill boredom is by listening to spiritual messages.

13) Learn a new thing: You can use boredom period to learn a new thing. You can learn a new language, a new skill, a new recipe, etc either on google or with some apps.

14) Clean the house: Do your laundry, sweep and rearrange the room and clean the surroundings.

15) Play games: There are lot of games that are educational. Lay your hands on some of them and get engaged. You can also try puzzles, crosswords and even video games.

16) Review your goals: Take your journal and begin to review your goals. Go through your diary. Have a heart of gratitude towards what had happened and rays of hope concerning those you’ve not.

17) Get busy with whatever you know how to do very well: Draw. Write. Paint. Sing. Sow. Design. Play instruments. Just get busy with something.

18) Attend seminars or enrol for online classes: You can check some site like cousera, udemy and edx and you’ll find a perfect course to enrol for.

19) Visit blogs: There are a lot of bloggers around. I have lists of many of the blogs I visit occasionally. Visit blogs or websites where you can surely have one thing or the other to gain.

20) Pray and read the Bible: Truth is, praying and reading the Bible when you’re bored doesn’t really occur to you initially. But trust me, it’s one of the best things that can help you overcome boredom.

Some of the methods above will even lead you into having a very sweet moment of prayer. Listening to soul lifting songs and messages, meditating, reviewing your goals or taking a walk can set your heart on fire to seek the face of God.

