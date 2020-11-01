2 keys to success from a multi-millionaire

Chances are, there were 2 things that jumped out of that title at you:

“Keys to success” – because you want to know how you can create more success in your life and/or career.

Or…

“Multi-millionaire” – because you’d like to know what it takes to become one yourself.

Regardless of which one it was, you’re in for a treat. You’re about to get to learn the 2 biggest keys to success from a multi-millionaire.

And just to be clear, I’m not the multi-millionaire I’m referring to. At least not yet!

The person I’m referring to is Ed Mylett – the uber successful entrepreneur, and now high performance coach and motivational speaker.

The dude is an absolute beast, and I recently heard him drop these two gems that I think everyone who wants to create success and abundance in their lives needs to know.

So to learn Ed Mylett’s two keys to success, keep reading.

Ed Mylett’s 2 keys to success

Huge reasons

The first key to not only success, but to achieving it with urgency, according to Ed Mylett, is having huge reasons.

Now we’ve all heard the cliché question, “what’s your why?” But you know what, it’s a cliché for a reason… because it’s that freakin’ important.

The reality is, whether you like that question or not, the answer to it will have a direct correlation to the level of successyou’re able to achieve in all areas of life.

When I coach on goal setting, I flat out tell people, if you don’t have a big enough reason why you want to achieve the goal, you’re better off not even starting, because you probably won’t achieve it.

Why is that?

Well, because achieving goals is tough. Or at least it’s supposed to be. It’s uncomfortable and takes time. And I don’t know very many people who want to put themselves in uncomfortable situations for long periods of time for something they just kinda want.

That’s why most people quit on their goals – because their “why” isn’t big enough.

The way I teach it is that you either want to have a Dwayne The Rock Johnson sized why (a.k.a. A big ass why), or you want to have a bunch of smaller whys.

Imagine pushing a heavy boulder up a hill – if you push with all your might without stopping, you can get it up there. But if you stop for even just a second, it’s going to roll right back down to the bottom.

The way to think about your why(s) are like extra sets of hands helping you to push. You can either have those Dwayne Johnson hands (big why(s)) or a bunch of smaller hands helping you push.

Without the help, it’s not likely that you’re going to get to the goal you have – that success you desire.

So if you want to achieve that success you want, and build an UNCOMMON Life for yourself, it needs to start with having huge reasons why you want to achieve those things.

High Standards

Once you’ve got the metaphorical wind behind your sails by identifying your huge reasons why you want to achieve your goals, the next key to success is having high standards.

Ed Mylett attributes his great levels of success to the extremely high standards he has for himself.

The reality is, that’s the case for all high achievers. Because here’s something most people don’t want to admit – there’s nothing special about highly successful people that makes them more equipped to be successful than you!

Are there some uber intelligent or talented outliers? Absolutely. But they are the exception, not the rule.

In most cases, what separates highly successful people from everyone else are these two keys. First they get clear on their huge reasons, then they set extremely high standards for themselves.

While everyone else is going through the motions, half-assing everything they do, high achievers are raising the bar. They don’t have to worry as much about accountability because their standards tend to be higher than most of the people around them.

If you want to create next level success in your life and career, you’ve got to learn to create and adhere to higher standards than everyone else.

That’s what the best of the best do.

Ed Mylett constantly talks about how the high standards he set for himself are exactly what allowed him to get to where he is today – a dude with a $450ish million dollar net worth! Not too shabby…

Whether it’s that level of success, or something else that you desire, use these 2 keys to success, and you’ll be much more likely to get there.

Be UNCOMMON!