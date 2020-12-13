12 Tips To Be More Productive At Work

There are things that no one teaches either students or professionals – how to work productively and at the same time preserve yourself.

Many assume that the best employees are those who are in touch 24/7, complete errands, and fit easily into any team. In fact, it is not!

We have compiled a list of 12 things we do at work without noticing that they cause more problems than benefits.

Tip #1:

You answer all emails at once. It shows that you are connected, ready to act, you are an email machine … right? Prompt responses can be a plus, especially if you’re responding to your boss’s email. But if in a rush you forgot to attach an attachment or put an incorrect/unnecessary address when responding to a request, you look disorganized and can actually slow things down. A quick answer is only useful if it is correct and appropriate.

Sometimes it’s better to wait and think over until you can answer in full. You are in touch 24/7 Answering letters or calls at any time of the day can show you as an efficient and loyal employee. But this is a false feeling. Your coworkers and management may get used to this state of affairs, and eventually, start demanding that you answer their nightly inquiries or comment on their conclusions. The more you work, the more work you get.

Tip #2:

As per MyLowesLife “Being connected 24/7 is simply dangerous for your health. Do not do that.“

Of course, if your profession involves frequent emergencies, you cannot get rid of this. But if you are in a business that involves a normalized working day, stop working around the clock. You spend your free time with your colleagues. It’s great to have a team that you work with and communicate with. But in a large company, it is important to look for contacts with other departments. If you’re in the marketing business, make friends and find mentors in the HR or operations department. This will broaden your perspectives and allow you to learn about new opportunities for projects, development and career advancement in the company.

Tip #3:

Get out of your comfort zone, meet new people at the corporate cafe or while working on cross-functional projects! Avoid Difficult People We tend to avoid people we are not comfortable with. This works well in the playground, but not in the office. We all enjoy spending time with people who are pleasant to us, but we can learn most from those who have different opinions and views. Don’t be afraid to connect with people who might seem a little harsh and have different points of view. These are the people who challenge us, who make us better.

Tip #4:

If you want to advance in your career, you will have to work with a lot of different people. Gain experience! You dress like everyone else Clothes are not everything. But if you’re aiming for a promotion or leadership position, it will be easier for your boss to introduce you to that position by looking like you are already in that position. It’s also a great way to stand out from your peers.

Tip #5

But stand out taking into account corporate principles, with a sense of proportion and tact. If you work for a law firm, chances are you will look more conservative than your friend who works for a design agency. You never ask for help. Going alone is a sign of strength … right? But sometimes it’s helpful to ask others for help. This can not only provide a new perspective, but it can also help others feel like they are part of your project. If any of your coworkers have a trained eye on your presentation, ask them to look over yours before introducing it to your boss. Most people love to be asked to contribute.

Tip #6:

Note: Be wary of asking for help if you are not ready to accept it. Colleagues will quickly understand this and think next time before helping you. The 80/20 rule says that 20% of the effort produces 80% of the results. Determine how much of your effort is 20% and how much of the results is 80%! Economists call this declining profit margins, which means you can put in a lot of effort but get very modest results.

Tip #7:

Sometimes it’s better to do something quickly and well than to spend three times as much effort to get it perfect. You try to be good at everything. Everyone has flaws! And if you are one of those superhumans who are good at almost everything, remember one thing: even if you can do it, it does not mean that you have to do it. Instead of loving what you can do, be good at what you love. Show competence in dealing with complex administrative issues and people will come to you to resolve conflicts. If you like it, great. But if you do not want to solve someone’s conflicts, try not to focus on your skill.

Tip #8:

Instead, showcase your copywriting skills (because you love writing) or your communication skills (because you dream of moving to HR). You live to fulfil your to-do list Having a to-do list is great. If this list implies not just urgent, but important points. Focus on fighting the fire and you will always be in fire mode. List tasks (usually design or strategic work) that won’t crash if you can’t get them done today. The paradox is that these tasks will never become urgent and you, in principle, can not solve them at all. And most often these are tasks that will not affect your productivity and development in any way.

Tip #9:

Another point – get to know yourself. Every person has a time of day when he is more or less productive when he is patient and impatient when he is focused and in the clouds. Plan things around your productivity cycles. You’re Afraid of Failing We all love to succeed. We may be tempted to stay in a safe area where we are confident of success. But real victories happen when we take risks. The best managers and leaders know this and will support you in setting challenging goals and developing new directions. And when you fail (which happens to everyone from time to time), be prepared to take a hit.

Tip #10:

We get much more from failures than from gains. Therefore, every failure should be treated as a valuable source of knowledge. You Don’t Know Your Value Proposition Determine how you create value in your workplace. Perhaps you helped different people achieve a common goal or wrote a letter that made a breakthrough in a project or supported team morale during a difficult period. Write down what you do better than anyone else in the office. Then determine which of these benefits the company the most.

Tip #11:

This will help you understand how much you are worth in terms of the company (very useful when talking about a pay raise) and what you can expect in the long run. You are waiting to be told what to do. Take the initiative. Companies are founded on creativity and strategic thinking. If you do what you always do, you will get what you always got.

Tip #12:

If you know how to improve a project, talk about it, just choose the right time. You can say this right at the meeting, or you can talk in person with the leader later. It all depends on the culture of the company and the formality of the meeting.