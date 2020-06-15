12 Tips for Overcoming Drowsiness When Learning

Learning has become integral to the survival of every human being. Talking about learning is definitely the same with students, which of course has become a daily routine.

Learning a lot will bring a lot of knowledge and of course learning also requires a lot of hard work so that we can get maximum results, because the results will never betray the process. But what happens if we feel sleepy while reading?

Indeed. This can distract attention and concentration so that the substance we find can be difficult to understand and digest, and can even sleep in the room. Such events can certainly offend a lecturer or teacher when explaining content. It often occurs with me as I have to search a lot and read the available stuff to write my assignments at Custom Essay Writing Service UK, therefore I follow the tips I will explain in this article.

Therefore, it is important for friends to know how to overcome this feeling of drowsiness during the study and at this time I will share tips on how we overcome sleepiness while learning. Here are some tips:

1. Use of beverages that contain caffeine

It is no longer a secret that many people use alcoholic beverages that contain caffeine, which is intended to control drowsiness. The most frequently consumed alcohol by most people is coffee. So for those friends who often feel sleepy while studying, try drinking a glass or a cup of coffee first.

Consuming sugar should not be too much to drink, we all already know that sweets can trigger diabetes, just use sugar that is not for optimal health. If you don’t like coffee, you can also try drinks or other foods, such as tea, soft drinks, and ice cream, though the content of caffeine is not the same as coffee, at least it will relieve your sleep.

2. Wash your face

This method has often become a tradition of people when they are asleep, but friends need to know that do not use water when washing your face. How does it feel to wash your face using cold water as compared to hot water, as the temperature will provide such a refreshing effect and can relieve sleep while studying?

3. Drink plenty of water

If you do not want to eat foods or beverages that contain caffeine, then another way is to use water. When you are sleeping to try to quench your drinking water, you will need to know that people affected by dehydration are not the only ones who are active or working out of the room, There may also be water shortages in individuals who are sitting indoors only.

4. Learning when enabled

Feeling asleep will be like this if you just sit quietly at the kidney and not at all energized, so most of you who are feeling sleepy try to stay more active than usual. For example, asking teachers some questions, or answering questions and talking to other friends, even if you don’t ask or answer questions, at least you can talk to others.

5. Do not fill too much

One of the most frequent causes of too much sleeping is due to too much diet. Therefore, it is advised that if you eat breakfast or before you learn, portions are conditioned, especially if you eat foods that are high in carbohydrates, such as rice, bread, pasta and potatoes.

6. Avoid excessive sports

In addition to overeating, exercise can also stimulate drowsiness. It doesn’t really hurt if you exercise before you learn, but especially with the note of not exercising too long. The body becomes tired when you exercise hard because it costs a lot of energy to build up.

7. Improve sitting position

Another important thing to consider is that sitting position, usually people prefer to sit in their corner or lean on the wall, making it much easier to fall asleep, after doing so. Should be straight, no bend and tilt will be better if you sit on the front bench. This point is very important while working at Law Essay Writing Service UK I have chosen a comfortable sitting for me to produce more assignments and essays and help me improve my productivity time.

8. Listen to favourite music

When you feel sleepy while reading, you can listen to your favourite songs or music. When listening to music, mood changes and will be more energy efficient than before.

9. Little by little

Avoid strenuous exercise, as in the previous point. If you are feeling sleepy enough to stretch your body muscles or just get hot. In addition to the need for excess energy, this can be done indoors and you don’t have to go out of the room again.

10. Set a clock for comfort

There are reasons because there are consequences, so is the natural law. Likewise with this feeling of drowsiness, there is certainly either too much food or other things to eat, but most of us sleep due to lack of rest or sleeping late at night so that when tired bodies When studying, it becomes dull.

So from now on, arrange a leisure time to keep things useful. Nowadays both students and students do more work just to do things that are completely useless, whether playing online games or beyond

11. Watch a motivational video

As listening to music, watching can also reduce sleep. For example, select a movie or a stimulating video. Of course this will affect your mood and refresh once again, this method is also very and most people do to avoid sleep. Encouraging video will also burn your soul to reduce sleep

Here are some tips to help you overcome your emotions while studying. Become a person who is able to spend your time well, remembering that it is important to adopt everything you need, not to interrupt your study time.

12. Intention

Repeatedly, intention is very important without intention and it is definitely difficult to move and act. When sleep intends to read to you that you will not fall asleep. Suggest yourself that you can fight sleep, and so have many people. The positive and good words we often say will surely affect our unconscious mind, though it may seem trivial, but it is very effective.

One small example is when you want to do something you have never done, and you claim in your heart that you cannot do it. Yes, you can consciously admit that you really can’t. On the contrary, if you are always optimistic, confident and confident.

Hopefully, these few tips can help friends get out of bed while studying, and hopefully this article can be helpful. Through this article we help each other, good luck in trying good luck.