12 Plants That Create Positive Energy in Your Home!

The energy that surrounds us, that we emit, and that affects us, has a huge impact on our emotional and physical health and our overall wellbeing. Therefore, it is of high importance to ensure a flow of pure, clean, and positive energy in the places where we spend most of our time, like our home and the office.

Plants protect the life on Earth, and despite it, they have a huge importance in our lives. They are among the best natural ways to purify the air and cleanse the energy in the room and in the environment.

The researchers that conducted a study by The American Society for Horticultural Science found that:

“Because indoor air pollution extensively affects developing countries, using plants as a mitigation method could serve as a cost-effective tool in the developing world where expensive pollution mitigation technology may not be economically feasible.”

Despite decorating the place, plants can also help us relieve stress, cleanse the air, and regain our health and happiness. They channelize the energy and direct new, strong, serene, rejuvenating energy into the home.

Numerous plants are capable of manifesting peace, love, and prosperity, and these are the best plants you can get in order to create positive energy in the home:

1. Orchid

Its pleasant fragrance improves the energy in the home and improves mood. Keep it in the bedroom, as it will cleanse the air and help you fall asleep, due to the high oxygen amounts it releases during the night.

2. Chrysanthemum

It is a symbol of honesty and purity, and it purifies the air, promotes wellbeing, and ensures longevity.

3. Aloe Vera

This powerful plant fights negative vibes and bears good luck and positive energy. Place it in an area with indirect sunlight or artificial light and water it regularly.

4. Jasmine

Its sweet smell attracts positive energy and strengthens relationships and builds romance. In the room, make sure you place it near a south-facing window.

CONTINUE READING

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Tags: plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness, plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,plants, gardening, home, design, self-improvement, spirituality, positivity, mindfulness,positive thinking, happiness,