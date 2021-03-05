11 Surprising Ways Emotions Can Affect Your Body

Our emotions have a direct connection to our body that lets them have a big impact not only on our mental but also on our bodily state. With the right knowledge, it’s possible to see how powerful our emotions are and how they can help you to manage your state of mind and keep your body healthy.

Have you ever wondered what you can do to your view of life and to the state of your body with the help of the emotions that many people try to hide? If we consider our feelings when they bother us, we can not only help ourselves but also bring harmony to our mental and physical state.

And don't miss a bonus at the end.

1. Anxiety and depression increase risk of death from liver disease.

In addition to the risk of heart disease, suffering from anxiety or depression can lead to liver disease. A study proved that a mental disorder can lead to and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. In turn, cardiovascular disease can be a cause of liver disease, known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which can progress to cirrhosis and liver failure. Therefore, suffering from anxiety or depression may significantly increase the risk of death from liver disease.

2. Anger and anxiety

Anger is associated with resentment, irritability, and rage. It can bring you anything from a headache and insomnia to digestion problems, skin problems, a heart attack, or even a stroke. What’s more, if you’re a worrier, anger can make it even worse by strengthening the symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder. Show More >>>

