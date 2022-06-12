11 Kid-Friendly Tips for Talking About Money

I grew up in a family of first generation immigrants. My dad was a brilliant academic who came to the U.S. on a scholarship to Harvard and who believed education could solve everything. My mom, who supported both of them in those early years, is the more pragmatic one in the family, who believes in the power of working hard and living frugally. In our family, money talk was always framed in the context of security and responsibility rather than indulgence.

Obviously we don’t all share the same values or upbringing, but certainly basic financial competence is a powerful aspect of future independence and unfortunately it’s not always explicitly taught in school. Here are some ideas for imparting a values-based approach to money.