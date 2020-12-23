11 Healthy Intentions to Set for the New Year

2020 has been a difficult year for Americans. Pandemic-related lockdowns have wreaked havoc on many workers’ finances, while social isolation has negatively impacted individuals’ mental health. Most Americans (53%) report that coronavirus-related stress has adversely affected their mental health, according to Kaiser Family Foundation.

In other words, if you’re feeling weighed down by 2020, you’re not alone. Prior to the pandemic (between April and June 2019), about 8% of adults experienced anxiety symptoms and around 7% of adults had depressive symptoms. By that same time in 2020, those figures shot up close to 26% and 24% respectively, the CDC reports.

To avoid allowing the stress of 2020 to bleed into 2021, you’ll need the right tools to cope with financial setbacks, support your emotional and mental well-being and maintain good physical health. Start by setting healthy intentions, then identify what you’ll need to develop habits from your goals. Being proactive will allow you to withstand future hardship while helping you move forward from the stress of 2020.

Mental

Practice radical acceptance and self-care. Since we can’t change the current circumstances, there’s no sense spending energy trying to deny your feelings about it. Radical acceptance is a technique practiced in dialectical behavior therapy that opposes our tendency to deny reality: It simply means accepting how things are and how that makes you feel. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to have compassion for yourself and engage in self-care activities (think meditation, bubble baths, naps or whatever else you might need).

Since we can’t change the current circumstances, there’s no sense spending energy trying to deny your feelings about it. Radical acceptance is a technique practiced in dialectical behavior therapy that opposes our tendency to deny reality: It simply means accepting how things are and how that makes you feel. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to have compassion for yourself and engage in self-care activities (think meditation, bubble baths, naps or whatever else you might need). Take breaks to pursue something you enjoy. Recognize when you need a break and use that time to do something that fulfills you. Studies show that people who engage in hobbies are less likely to experience stress and depression. You might read a book or watch the sunset, do something creative or learn something new. Music is an especially powerful way to manage stress, whether you practice playing an instrument or just listen.

Financial

Stock your emergency fund. Experts generally recommend saving three to six months’ worth of expenses in an emergency fund, but you might need more than that during an economic downturn. If that goal feels too overwhelming, aim to save a minimum of $2,467 — that’s the amount economists say will decrease the risk of financial hardship in low-income households. To ensure you’re meeting your goals, set up automatic deposits into a high-yield savings account. Or, if your income fluctuates and that’s too difficult, use an automatic savings app like Digit.

Physical

Develop an exercise routine. Aerobic exercise has been proven to decrease stress — just five minutes of cardio can help calm anxiety. Since group fitness classes and public gyms aren’t the safest options right now, choose an outdoor activity, like running, or something you can do from the comfort of your living room, like high-intensity interval training or yoga. There are plenty of free YouTube videos to help you get started. Start small, but aim to work up to four to five days of exercise per week.

