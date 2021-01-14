11 Growth-Oriented Books To Read In 2021

Reading, PHOTO COURTESY OF SEVEN SHOOTER ON UNSPLASH

Are you looking for a great new book for the new year? I poured through 40+ in 2020, and pulled out my favorites. You’ll notice that they’re all non-fiction, and mostly in the categories of personal development, spiritual growth, and social justice, so skip this if none of them are your jam… Or, better yet, consider branching out and giving one a try!

In no particular order, here are my faves and a link to each:

More Myself, Alicia Keys

From the first page, I immediately felt a kinship with Alicia. You know it from her songs and her presence, but she invites you into a different dimension here. Spirit, authenticity, transparency: all in here. She also delivers deep and hard-won life lessons that are universally important and will speak to you at a soul level. Saver this one!

The Gift: 12 Lessons to Save Your Life, Dr. Edith Eger

This is aptly titled because it is, in fact, a gift to the reader. Dr. Eger is many wonderful things, a few of which include: therapist, holocaust survivor, and gifted disseminator of life’s lessons into morsels of goodness that the reader can use for inspiration and/or action. It combines so many topics that we need at this time: grief, forgiveness, meaning, purpose, anger, love, and so much more. I definitely recommend learning from a lifetime of wisdom that can only be amassed by someone with this set of experiences.

Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah

A hybrid of memoir and South African and apartheid history lesson, while remaining deeply touching and somehow still funny. I highly recommend it if you’re looking for a broader lens on racism outside of the US, love a literal rags-to-riches story, or are simply a fan of Trevor Noah and don’t know the intricacies of his challenging upbringing which began as his birth being a literal crime.

The Seat of the Soul, Gary Zukav

This now resides on my top 10 of all-time list! I can’t stop recommending it and was so sad when it ended. If you’re looking to deepen your relationship with your true (inner, deepest) self, read this post-haste! After all, Dr. Maya Angelou and Oprah wrote the forwards, citing this book as life-changing for each of them. Count me on that list.

Energy Medicine: The Science and Mystery of Healing, Dr. Jill Blakeway

The author does a great job of blending science, reason, and analysis to the world of energy healing to help explain placebo, what’s actually happening in our bodies, and to teach the reader how we can all tap into this universal healing energy.

Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson

This book should be required reading! Mr. Stevenson opens a portal for the reader into the world of our (in)justice system, mass incarceration, and the racist and classist inequities that exist to perpetuate the prison industrial complex. It’s a gripping and heart-wrenching narrative of his personal story, intertwined with the cases and lives of some of his clients who were wrongfully accused, sitting on death row awaiting execution. If you watched Ava Duvernay’s Documentary 13th, consider this the next step in your education.

The Secret History of the World, Mark Booth

This one is for you if you like any of the following: secret societies, history, art history, philosophy, the esoteric, spiritual symbolism, the occult… This book is fascinating and dense. As a result, it took me the longest it’s ever taken to finish a book, but it was worth it.

Me and White Supremacy, Laya F. Saad

This is not just one to read, but also to do. It’s not one that you’ll blaze through and be “complete”. It’s a life’s work of unpacking systemic and internalized privilege and racism and it’s deeply important ongoing work.

Intuition, Judy Gee

This one is a great overview (with enough depth) of all the ways intuition connects with us, how to access it, how to use it for healing, readings, and much more. I highly recommend it to others who are seeking a deeper relationship with their intuition.

The Power of Your Subconscious Mind, Dr. Joseph Murphy

If you’re looking to better understand the relationship between your conscious and subconscious mind, or you simply want to become more skilled at creating the reality you seek (manifesting), then check this book out. I found myself manifesting much more quickly than usual because these ideas were so top-of-mind while reading this that I was able to overlook some of the editing errors and abundant use of biblical language. That said, it was totally worth reading for the science-meets-metaphysical approach and the outcomes I saw.

Untamed, Glennon Doyle

There’s a really good chance you’ve read this book or it’s been suggested to you 18 times already, which is because it’s worth reading. I devoured it as I couldn’t get enough of the author’s style and unapologetic authenticity. Without an ounce of preaching, and an uncanny ability to weave in-and-out of complex topics like sexuality, marriage, parenting, race in America, and trusting oneself, check this one out!

