10 Worst Pieces of Advice for Startup Founders

“I always pass on good advice. It is the only thing to do with it. It is never of any use to oneself.” ― Oscar Wilde

1. “Follow your passion”
No. Stop wasting your time. Make money. Then use your wealth to pursue your passion. Build the foundation first.

2. “Never trust anyone”
Don’t fall victim to this destructive idea. Trust everyone, but be aware.
Yes, humans make decisions in their best interests. That’s our human nature. Know it and learn to deal with it in your best interest.

3. “Just walk away”
Don’t walk away if you see the injustice. If someone or something damages your reputation you need to defend it. Fight hard. Your name is your honor.

4. “Money can’t buy happiness”
Money can buy all types of happiness, and it can certainly add value. All tension melts away when you know you are safe and backed up by your money. The thing is that you only realize this once you get there.

5. “Work hard and you will make more money”
No. Work hard + work smart, and you will make more money. There’s no need to brave it alone, so work on attracting new partners who will propel you, delegating operational responsibilities that will free time for strategy, raising funds from investors who share your values.

6. “You can sleep when you’re dead”
Don’t forget that your health is your most important asset. Make sleep a priority. No cheating.

7. “Stay Informed – watch the news”
News will never add value to your life – it will only make you anxious. Anxious humans don’t create great things and are easy to control. Watch the news if you want to multiply mediocrity and be controlled.

8. “Keep your friends close, but keep enemies closer”
Cut them out. Move on. Keep them closer only if you are masochistic. Get as far away as possible from the negative energy – both mentally and physically.

9. “Follow your heart”
When you are a startup founder you simply can’t afford to follow your heart. You absolutely must take calculated risks and apply your logic to every decision. It’s highly important to build a trustworthy system, so listen to your heart, use your logic and helicopter view simultaneously.

10. “Stop thinking about it and it will happen”
If you stop thinking about it will never happen. Your thoughts create your reality. Yes, organize mindful breaks to recharge and then come back to thinking.

That’s it, dear founders. Remember, all advice your receive is worth noticing and considering, however not necessarily it’s worth applying.

Alla Adam, Smart Human | Life, Career, & Startup Coach at biohack.yourself

Alla Adam is an investor, and a certified professional coach with an MBA, MS & BS in international economic relations and marketing. Alla also holds two executive education certifications from Yale University and Harvard Law School, both in strategic negotiations. She is an affiliate member at The Institute of Coaching, McLean/Harvard Medical School, and HeartMath Institute.

Alla is proudly future-proofing humans across the globe since 2003.

Alla's Client list includes smart humans from such companies & institutions as Amazon, Google, Kraft Heinz, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Danone, PepsiCo, Nestle, JTI, Ernst & Young, BlaBlaCar, Forbes, London Business School, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, etc.

She is an author of the Million Dollar Coach Playbook, an advocate for womxn & LGBTQ rights, and a promoter of a healthy lifestyle.

