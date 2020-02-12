10 Ways To Reduce Stress

Don’t respond to negative people: You do not have to answer to people that do not understand what you are trying to do with your life. The odds are that your critics and naysayers have no idea how it will be possible for you to achieve your goals.

Get exercise: A lot of your mindset and well being can be correlated to your fitness level and daily activity. Exercise is a great way to manage stress by releasing it.

Eat healthy: Consuming food that is nutrient dense and gives you energy can help your perspective and mood by giving your energy and helping you feel good.

Read: Always read books that help you structure your thoughts, grow, and fill in gaps in your thinking.

Write: Putting your thoughts and feelings on paper can help bring them into your conscious mind and help you understand them and manage them.

Be generous: Giving to others will come back to you in the long term in ways you will not expect. It will also help you break out of a scarcity mindset and open your mind to also receive.

Sleep 8 hours a night: A good night’s sleep can heal a lot of mental and emotional pains. Sleep deprivation will increase stress levels and lead to bad moods and exhaustion.

Have healthy family time: Spend time with your family that loves you and supports you. They can recharge you. Knowing you are supported and loved unconditionally can energize you and give you strength to overcome doubt.

Be thankful: Appreciate what you have, thankfulness for what you have can lower the stress about what you don’t have.

Be a good friend: If you are a good friend you will have good friends. Calling good friends when you need someone to talk through your stressful events with will help lower stress levels.

Do not take your eyes off the prize: A big enough future goal can make your current problems and obstacles seem small. It takes a big vision of your future to bring down your present stress levels.