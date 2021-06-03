10 Ways to Deal With Anxiety Around Planning Your Wedding

If you are here at this moment reading this blog, there is a chance that at some point, your wedding

planning became overwhelming. One moment, you were all excited, and the next, you are

wondering if it is all worth it. Take a minute before you do and realise that you are not alone. All the

rearranging of jobs and coordination you are doing is enough to turn anyone into a nervous wreck.

Breathe… Things WILL get better.

Here at Music 8 Agency, we believe all the wedding planning can stay fun. You can have a positive

wedding planning experience. All you have to do is deal with the anxiety, and you will be well on

your way. It should be fun to hire a band, choose a suitable venue and choose your flowers, for

example. So we have decided to share this post with you. Here are ten ways to deal with anxiety so

that your journey can become a fun experience.



• Accept Your Feelings



A pivotal step to sorting out your anxiety is accepting that it exists in the first place. Couples wil

often find themselves too caught up in their planning to even consider their mental health. So, you

will find yourself having these feelings but rejecting to address them. The problem is that while it is

normal to feel a little nervous about your special day, this should only be a little. If you feel worse

and discover you have more undesirable feelings about the whole thing than positive ones, it is time

to face what is going on squarely.



• Pinpoint the Reason



After acceptance, the next move is to find out why. What specifically is getting to you? Does your

heartbeat a bit faster whenever you hear the words “Wedding Budget?” If this is it, then you may be

avoiding talking about it which will only make things worse. An open conversation will take a

massive burden off your shoulders. That way, you can know exactly how much budget you have for things like your photographer, wedding venue, or acoustic wedding singers. As a bonus, you will be avoiding future stress by sorting this out on

time.



• Realise That Perfection Is Impossible



Have you ever wondered how the world would be if everything went according to plan? Boring is the

answer. Imperfection is a huge part of human existence and will show up in your wedding planning

too. So be prepared to deal with it. Do not get too bent out of shape, trying to make sure that every

single thing goes according to plan. Just do your best, accept that you have made good choices, put

in the necessary work, and then just watch things unfold. Keep in mind that what really matters is

that you will be marrying the one you love.



• Keep a Sense of Humour



It is important to make sure you never lose your sense of humour during this process. Those late

nights laughing about things gone wrong with your partner will make for excellent memories in

future. Be silly with each other and just keep the best things in perspective. What is that, you ask? It

is your love, of course!

• Set Yourself Healthy Goals



Aiming for your wedding planning process to be stress-free is an impossible task. That makes it an

unhealthy goal. Instead, focus on how you will handle stress and anxiety when it happens. One good

way is to guarantee that you plan your wedding based on you and your partner’s core values instead

of what your anxiety says. When you are feeling anxious about a decision, try to focus on the

decision and not your anxiety.



• Mindfulness Is Very Important



Find the meditation and mindfulness techniques that work for you. They will help you cope with and

manage your wedding planning anxiety much easier. Studies have proven that just a few minutes of

meditation in a day can work wonders.



• Set Yourself Boundaries



This is another thing that could cause anxiety during wedding planning. All those confusing rules

disguised as advice from friends and families could pile up and make you confused. If you find that

those close to you contribute to your wedding anxiety in this way, it might be time to set

boundaries. A simple but firm “Thank you, but we have already sorted our string quartet out” could do the magic.



• Find an Outlet



All that anxious energy that you build up needs to go somewhere. Channel it into helpful things like

reading a good book or exercising. You could even get started on a hobby you have been meaning to

do for a while. Long walks and other activities that help you relax could also come in handy here.



• Eat Healthy Foods



Do not worry; we are not about to have a go about your diet. That is another thing that could cause

stress for couples, by the way. Just be yourself. That is who your partner loves and is excited about

getting married to. That aside, eating healthy foods can positively affect your mental health, leading

to less stress. All those high energy snacks you are reaching for because you are stressed could be

the problem. They just make your body even more stressed.



Instead, make sure you get your three meals in a day. Healthy snacks as an alternative are also a

great idea. Overall, remember that your body tends to break down proteins more when you are

stressed. So include protein in every meal. It will help keep your energy levels more balanced during

the day.



• Always Ask for Help



Like we said earlier, you are not alone. A simple talk with your partner or a professional wedding

planner could help. Your friends and family could also have a tip or two to chip in that could help. So,

do not hesitate to talk to them and get any assistance that you may need. If you find that the above

does not help, or you are experiencing symptoms like panic attacks, it could be time to seek professional help. You will feel much better about it, and your wedding experience will be more

awesome as a result.