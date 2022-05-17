10 Tips for Managing Sibling Rivalry

Ahh, siblings. Your sisters and brothers may be your first friends…and your first enemies. Sibling rivalry is so powerful that it may even affect the roles that we take in a family, and the careers we choose for ourselves in the adult world. For example, due to competition with our siblings, what we pick for our life’s passion may be in direct opposition of our brothers’ and sisters’ choices.

As the holidays approach, sibling rivalry has the potential to escalate to a whole new level. So what can you, as parents, do about it?

Here are some suggestions I have shared with parents over the years to help ease and manage sibling rivalry between children.