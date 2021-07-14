10 Things To Make Your Home Healthy And Nurturing

Whether you work at home or work in an office, you want to feel comforted throughout the day or welcomed at the end of each day.

Advice My Mother Gave Me

“If you have not used it in 2 years, you probably will not be using it“. Give it to charity if it is still in good condition. If not, throw it away.

“Put things back in their appropriate place”. If you moved it from the bookshelf, put it back when you are finished. If it came out of the coat closet, return it to the closet once you are finished using it. Keep your space neat and tidy.

10 Things That Make A Home Relaxing