10 Things to keep you sane during Covid-19

- Being scared is OK. It means you are human, which I hope you are.
- People look glamorous on Instagram, baking cakes and planning their next adventure. You can, too.
- If you don’t do glamorous, it’s OK, too.
- Take it one day at a time. It’s the only way to swim through it.
- Do breathwork (try Mindvalley ). It makes you feel more conscious and less self-conscious.
- Talk to God. The view is better from above.
- Keep a diary. For you, for those you care about.
- Skype. FaceTime. Whatever. Look at your tribe in the eye.
- Keeping safe is loving yourself and loving others.
- This too shall pass.