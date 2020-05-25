Contributor Log In/Sign Up
10 Things to keep you sane during Covid-19

Feeling anxious, scared, unsure, alone? Wondering how long it will be before we can get back to normal? Shall we ever? Do you want to see your family and friends? Trying not to go crazy? Here are 10 things you can do. I have done them. They work. ⁣

  1. Being scared is OK. It means you are human, which I hope you are.
  2. People look glamorous on Instagram, baking cakes and planning their next adventure. You can, too.
  3. If you don’t do glamorous, it’s OK, too. 
  4. Take it one day at a time. It’s the only way to swim through it.
  5. Do breathwork (try Mindvalley ). It makes you feel more conscious and less self-conscious. 
  6. Talk to God. The view is better from above.
  7. Keep a diary. For you, for those you care about.
  8. Skype. FaceTime. Whatever. Look at your tribe in the eye.
  9. Keeping safe is loving yourself and loving others.
  10. This too shall pass. 

GEORGINA DIMOPOULOU, JOURNALIST

I am a journalist and European affairs advisor by day, a writer early in the morning, a mother most of the time, and a spiritual being forever.

