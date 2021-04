10 Things That Show Your Relationship Can Last a Lifetime

At the beginning of any relationship, people tend to think that it’s going to last forever. Later, to our regret or happiness, real life puts everything in its place. However, there are universal ways to find out whether your relationship is going to be everlasting or not.

We collected information about 10 factors in your relationship that can predict whether you’ll live happily with your partner all your life. However, you should understand that not having matches with all of them, is not a reason to be upset – everything is very individual.

10. You have approximately the same social status.

At the beginning of any relationship, these differences usually go unnoticed because we are deeply in love and don’t notice inconsistencies. But think about the fact that your partner was brought up in a different way, he or she has a different attitude about the simplest things and, because of this, doesn’t understand you fully.

Of course, if people want to be together they will learn to adjust and learn from each other. Nevertheless, it will be much easier to cooperate if the environments you were brought up in were somewhat the same.

9. Your sense of humor is alike.

Isn’t it amazing when you understand what your partner’s jokes are all about and when you see that this person likes your jokes too? Sometimes a sense of humor is the very thing that helps to sustain a healthy family life. So if you’re on the same wavelength, there’s a 90% chance you’ll have a successful and happy life together!

8. You have the same views on parenting.

When a couple has made a decision to have a child, it means that their relationship is stable. However, there are some hidden issues here too – you might be thinking that one child is enough, while your partner might be insisting on having two kids or you might have different expectations for their healthcare. It’s better to discuss these things beforehand (not necessarily on the first date) to have an idea of what you’ll have to deal with in future.

