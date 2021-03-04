Regular walking has tremendous benefits on your health and regular brisk walking can help you maintain a healthy weight, prevent or manage a variety of conditions, including heart disease and high blood pressure, strengthen your bones and muscles, improve your mood, and improve your balance and coordination.

Walking combined with a good night’s sleep and a healthy diet can help you avoid doctors altogether. A 15-30 minute walk each day can drastically improve not only a person’s overall appearance. science explains also 10 things that happen to your body if you walk every day.

1. Prevention of heart diseases

According to the American Heart Association, walking is no less effective than running when it comes to the prevention of heart-related disease or stroke. This activity helps avoid heart problems by lowering high blood pressure and cholesterol levels and improving blood circulation.

2. Positive brain changes

As a study reveals, low impact aerobic exercises, like walking, prevent early dementia, reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and improve overall mental health. Not to mention reducing mental stress and maintaining a higher level of endorphins.

3. Improved eyesight

Even though eyes might seem like the last thing to be connected with the legs, walking actually benefits their health too. It may even help to fight glaucoma by relieving eye pressure. Read More >>>

Health, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Happiness, Productivty, Motivation, Inovation, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Cooking, Vitamins, Exercise, Workouts, Fitness, Relationship, Health, Science, Food, Food & Dining, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Happiness, Productivty, Motivation, Inovation, The Brain, Cool Stuff, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Cooking, Vitamins, Exercise, Workouts, Fitness, Relationship,