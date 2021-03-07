10 Things Happy Couples Do Before They Go to Sleep

It’s very important to spend some time with your partner before you go to sleep. It doesn’t matter how much time you have to spend together — an hour or just a few minutes. If it’s just the 2 of you enjoying each other, talking, and showing your love, that is all you need.

We made a list of some simple but very effective pieces of advice from psychologists. We also prepared a special bonus for you at the end.

1. Go to bed at the same time as your partner.

Many couples don’t see each other all day long and have a habit of going to bed at different times. According to psychologist Curt Smith, happy couples brush their teeth together and go to bed at the same time. It helps them to maintain the warmth and intimacy of their relationship.

2. Switch your phones to silent mode, and put them away.

Social media dependency suppresses the release of oxytocin in your body. This hormone is responsible for emotional intimacy and bonding. Psychotherapist Carol Carey advises following a simple rule: turn off your phones, or put them away at 9 p.m. on the dot…

