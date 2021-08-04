10-Simple Ways To Spread Love and Make A Difference In The World

Each day, we can choose to spread love and make a difference in the simplest ways.

Let’s put the perspective hat on.

If we can spread love and make a difference in someone’s life, even if it’s the slightest bit, why wouldn’t we?

There is so much to be grateful for in life and the more I’ve traveled around the world, the more I’ve volunteered and educated myself around socioeconomics, the more grateful I became.

When I find myself a little down, I put my perspective hat on:

Did you wake up with clean water today? Be grateful because someone else didn’t.

Did you wake up with the ability to see this morning? Be grateful because someone else didn’t.

Did you wake up with food in your refrigerator? Someone else didn’t.

Do you have a roof over your head? Good, there are people sleeping on the cement street.

So before we go into how we can spread love and make a difference, let’s take a moment to be grateful for the wonderful things we have in our lives and the basic needs others wish, pray and hope for each day.

If we put the perspective hat each day, and chose to spread love, we can make a powerful change in the world. Did you know that one person can impact millions and change the world?

Maybe you think you’re just one person and you are, but that’s not all you are. You can be a bright light in someone else’s day and shift their entire life’s path by simply spreading love.

The Power of A Smile Shall Not Be Underestimated

Smiling at someone is so powerful and goes a long way (this is not an invitation to be creepy).

As per studies, a simple smile (genuine or forced) releases neuropeptides (tiny molecules) that fight off stress and result in positive emotions by triggering the brain to produce endorphins and serotonin. Pretty cool, right? So if you smile at someone and they smile back, that triggers their brain, too!

It becomes this beautiful ripple effect and it’s not rare that that one smile shifts their entire day.

Have you ever watched the movie, “Eat, Pray, Love”? Ketut (the balinese Guru) says:

“You make serious face like this, you scare away good energy. To meditate, only you must smile. Smile with face, smile with mind, and good energy will come to you and clean away dirty energy. Even smile in your liver. Practice tonight at hotel. Not to hurry, not to try too hard. Too serious, you make you sick. You can call in the good energy with a smile. Eat, Pray, Love [Movie]

I won’t get into much detail around the mind-body connection in this article, however, it makes a powerful difference so.. try it!

In the beginning of my healing journey, I needed to look deep within and smile from the inside-out; so I took a shot at this and it makes such a difference.

Smiling is a true ripple effect. It has effects on you, the person you smile at, and their ‘smiley ripple’ too.

Send An Appreciation Messages (Gratitude Texts)

Everyone wants to feel appreciated one way or another; this is something that can be practiced which will fuel and strengthen your relationships while strengthening your gratitude practice.

This can be to a friend, family member, colleague–anyone. There is so much people do around us, for us, that we may not even realize. As we’re moving through life, I am certain there is someone that’s there for you for emotional support, encouragement or simple to just be an open ear. Each person plays a significant role in your life so it’s important to be sure they know they are appreciated. Some examples if you need some guidance:

“Thank you for being part of my life and always being there for me no matter what.”

“Today, I found myself smiling and found myself being so grateful for you. Thank you for being you.”

“Thinking about you and how blessed I feel to have you in my life. Thank you for being all that you are for me and to me.”

Think about how wonderful it can be if unspoken words of gratitude were spoken especially while the person is still here.

Not to be the ‘dubby downer’ but realistically, how often does it happen that you have unspoken words when someone passes on?

Say it now.

Whoever it is that’s crossing your mind, the person/people you are grateful for, go tell them!

Give someone a gratitude call

The power of gratitude, whether it be in the form of a text or a call, has the power to change someone’s day and, potentially, their life depending on the context.

A phone call is more personal with a deeper connection. When we feel appreciated especially through a random act of kindness such as a phone call.. Think about the receiver..

If you hear someone on the other end with no agenda, expressing their appreciation for you,

“Hey, just calling to say I appreciate you and hoping you have the best day today! Thank you for being you!”

“Hey, you’re on my mind and I just want to say thank you for being in my life and all that you’ve done and supported me with.”

And if you feel uncomfortable, call it what it is! “Hey, this is completely out of left field; I just found myself feeling so blessed and grateful for you that I had to call.”

What you say is important, but what’s most important is why. Maybe this is out of the ordinary for you but if someone comes up for you, there’s a reason. 🙂

Post something of light

We live in a world where we have the opportunity to connect with people all around the world; this means, we have the opportunity to inspire people from all walks of life, all around the globe.

Then and now, I have been inspired by other peoples posts whether it be a quote, a caption, a podcast episode or simply a comment.. it has made such a difference in my life, imagine more inspiring posts — the difference and shifts it can make in others lives.

If you’re going to post anything, let it be with the intention to spread love and make a difference.

Give someone a hug

A hug may seem like the normal thing you do when you see family and friends, yet it’s so much more than that on a chemical level. A hug releases oxytocin which is a neurotransmitter and also known as the love hormone. A hug, alone, can simply increase happiness and decrease stress.

So go hug someone! (as long as they’re welcoming it)

The Power of $1 USD : Donate to a charity that matters to you (doesn’t have to be a lot, something is better than nothing:))

(no affiliates links, just another way to spread love and share the difference people are making in the world)

Did you know $1 can go a long way?

Did you know that One Tree Planted plants one tree per dollar donated? “One dollar. One tree. One planet. Together, planting a forest.” One Tree Planets plants around the world! – North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa.

Did you know that Soles4Souls provides one more child a new pair of shoes whether in be in Costa Rica, Bahamas, Jamaica or somewhere else.

Did you know that $10 a month (.34 cents a day) can help clean up a pound of plastic with 4Ocean? 4Ocean is on a mission to end the ocean plastic crisis AND they have beautiful products on their website that are designed, sourced and produced with ocean-first mentality. With each product sold, they pull a pound of plastic. Since 2017, almost 16.5 million pounds of plastic have been pulled!

Did you know $5 a month (.17 cents a day) can provide one person clean water for the entire year with Charity Water?

There are many organizations you can give back to to make a difference in someone’s life. As part of my company’s Impact Plan, we donate a percentage of our revenue to charities such as the ones mentioned above. Whether you donate as an individual or as a business, you can do the same.

So whichever Organization speaks to your soul, let your soul speak and share the beauty of giving.

[Did you know there are several studies that have proven giving brings you more happiness. One particular study had two groups that were given money and both had different instructions: Group A was instructed to give the money away and Group B was instructed to spend the money on themselves. This study proves the more they invested in others, the happier they were (brain signals, emotionally and mentally). This study was conducted in North America where those who donated to charity reported higher satisfaction with life.]

Buy a person in need a meal

Did you know that 108 billion pounds of food is wasted in the USA each year? As per Feeding America, that equals $161 billion pounds of food disposed annually: 40% food waste.

How many meals do we have each day–maybe one, three, six.. Who knows and this is not to guilt you in any way so please receive this with deeper insight: there are people out in the world that don’t even have one.

How can we help?

We can be more mindful with food waste We can donate our leftovers to a local organization (especially when catering and depending on guidelines/policy When we go into a supermarket or local deli/store, maybe we can grab something extra — not just for the ride home but to help bring someone else a sense of home (and hope) through the simplicity of a meal. Simply Google, “Where can I donate food” or “Where can I donate leftovers” near me

In New York City, you can partner with One Sandwich At A Time where you can make sandwiches for those in need. We are hosting a gathering to do this on August 11th, 2021. For more details, email us with the Subject Line “Giving Back Initiative” and it’s free to join us.

Just some ideas.

Write an inspiring note and leave it somewhere for someone to find

Have you ever been somewhere, you see something inspiring and it puts a smile on your face?

Imagine being the artist or creator behind it. No one knows or needs to know who it’s from but the beautiful message ‘left behind’ is received by someone the Universe guided to it.

You made their day. You put a smile on their face. You inspired someone.

The Universe has this beautiful way of communicating with us; maybe this be through a sign we asked for or a guide. Either way, the receiver is exactly who needs that message at that moment.

Use your creative expression and share your inspiring message.

This can be a note you leave on a random door at a restaurant.

This can be written on a rock and left at the park.

This can be something written, left in a bottle and thrown into the ocean.

Regardless of what it is, it will end up being read to the right person/people at the right time.

Encourage and help someone in need

Have you seen someone struggling? Or maybe someone you know has been a little quiet lately.. Check-in on them. You never know what people are going through and how difficult/challenging it is for people to ask for help (as simple as it may seem).

Whoever it is that comes to your mind, check in and, kindly, offer your love, support and guidance.

Or maybe it’s not someone you know but it’s someone that you meet at the airport, or someone crossing the street, or someone that hits you from behind because this person wasn’t present while driving (all of these things have happened for me in the past). I’ve interpreted these situations as signs from The Universe to wake others up including myself–and for us to check-in on each other; encourage each other–each of us want to be seen, loved and cared for. Kindness always wins. Reach out a helping hand.

Do something nice for yourself today: Raise Your Vibration

Maybe this means take a walk, read a book, do yoga, make yourself a nice meal; maybe it means having a dinner date with yourself. Self-care is about caring about the person you are evolving into and those you encounter along the way get to tap into that beautiful energy you’re cultivating.

PS – Meditation, Yoga, Deep Breathing are ways you can boost your vibrational energy.