10 Simple At-Home Fitness Exercises to Tone Up

‘Pandemic Pilates’ is a New Demand for Virtual Fitness

By

As work, family, and social life seem to now rely on Zoom calls to connect, it’s no surprise that physical wellbeing and fitness have shifted toward digital classes and personal training as well. From private sessions to group classes and specific fitness styles, everything is possible online, from the comfort of our homes. This shift has turned more into a fitness revolution where anything is possible and affordable. Thanks to one reputed Pilates Powerhouse, health and wellness are at your fingertips—literally! 

Hilary Curwen, Founder of LA Privates Pilates in 2019, shares her top 10 fitness exercises designed to tighten up before or after the holidays so you feel and look your best!

Create Long Strong Muscles & Leaner Look * Promote Flat Abs 

Improve Muscle Tone Enhance Muscular Symmetry * Improve Postural Alignment 

1. Side Lifts (Obliques)

Lying on your side with legs extended slightly in front of the hips (like a banana), straighten both legs and lift them together off the ground.  Lift and lower the legs from the top waist to get right into the top oblique

2. Side Lifts (Inner Thighs)

In the same position from above, hold the top leg off the ground in a static position, then draw the bottom leg up and down touching the inner thighs for a moment. This seems easy at first glance but incorporates deep core muscles in order to lift the leg with control. 

3. Bicycle Crunches (Abs)

Lying on your back cradling your head, lift the legs into a table top position and draw the belly button towards the spine.  Slowly rotate the rib cage touching the elbow to the knee. You can start slow then speed it up for a deeper burn.

4Side Plank (Core)

Stack the feet and press the forearm into the ground, lift and lower the hips, grazing the ground.  Lifting at the lowest rib, focus on the side body and take rests if the shoulder starts to strain.  

5. Modified Push Ups (Chest)

I loved modified  push ups because you can focus on getting the chest low to the ground.  On the knees, press the hands into the ground and engage the abs as you press away from the floor.  Drop halfway down to pulse to finish up your set.

6. Arabesque (Butt)

Using your core to balance extend a leg behind you into a T position. Then, bend and straighten the standing leg. Not only will this burn out the standing leg, but using the abs properly to balance makes this one tricky!

7.  Booty Presses (Butt)

Lying on your stomach, extend the legs long behind you. Lift one leg and draw circles, once the leg is fatigued reverse the circle without touching the floor. This is a booty burner! 

8. Fire Hydrant circles (Butt)

On all fours, press both hands equally into the floor and lift one leg horizontally to the floor to hip height and pulse.

9. Glute Bridge (Butt)

Lying on your back, place both feet on a chair hip width. Lower the hips to the floor then press up, closing the rib cage and tilting the pelvis back slightly to engage the pelvic floor. 

10. Tricep Kick Backs (Triceps)

Grab light weights, wine bottles or cans! Hold the arms straight back behind you and bend at the waist, leaning towards the ground. Keeping the upper half of the arm still, bend the forearm then extend the arms straight back.  Go slowly, really controlling the arms, focusing on working against the tension of your weight.  I love these for lean sculpted arms!

Hilary Curwen’s protocol typically consists of five stages: Clarity, HIIT training, Core, Balance, and Weight. Starting with identifying under-active muscles due to poor posture or prior injury, she works with her clients from the inside-out, building a strong core, stable muscles, flexibility, and increased stamina. The body is retrained to improve coordination and functional movement. Visit www.LAPrivatePilates.com to learn more.

    Parul Agrawal, Author, Speaker, Bestseller Lunch Expert, Wellness & Business Consultant, Forbes Coaches Council Member

    Parul Agrawal is an international bestselling author, Forbes Coaches Council Member, and Publishing Director at ParulAgrawal.com

    Parul arrived in America from India and obtained a double Master’s degree in engineering from Arizona State University. She worked as a research scientist and an engineer for Intel Corporation. Alarmed by the miserable state of health of her colleagues in Corporate America, Parul decided to pursue holistic studies and a healthy lifestyle. She became a certified wellness expert and launched her own business as a health coach, delivering her messages of health and wellness through public speaking in various community centers and corporations.

    Parul's life and business changed dramatically when she wrote a book on the benefits of healthy juicing and ranked it as an international bestseller in multiple categories. She did this, from her kitchen table, while nursing her baby boy as a stay-at-home mom. With a small email list and a very limited marketing budget, Parul was able to become an international bestselling author, launch in bookstores all across Asia, and be featured in major publications like the Huffington Post, Thrive Global and Forbes. Parul appeared as a guest on ABC Arizona.

    Parul has now helped over 100 writers become 'bestselling authors.' She specializes in helping thought leaders in health, wellness and consciousness, to write their books, achieve bestseller authority status and have their work featured in mainstream media, just like Parul does with her own publications.

    Her mission is to help you change the world with your message, by supporting you through the process of writing and launching your book into best seller status. Reach out to her at www.parulagrawal.com

