10 Simple At-Home Fitness Exercises to Tone Up

As work, family, and social life seem to now rely on Zoom calls to connect, it’s no surprise that physical wellbeing and fitness have shifted toward digital classes and personal training as well. From private sessions to group classes and specific fitness styles, everything is possible online, from the comfort of our homes. This shift has turned more into a fitness revolution where anything is possible and affordable. Thanks to one reputed Pilates Powerhouse, health and wellness are at your fingertips—literally!

Hilary Curwen, Founder of LA Privates Pilates in 2019, shares her top 10 fitness exercises designed to tighten up before or after the holidays so you feel and look your best!

Create Long Strong Muscles & Leaner Look * Promote Flat Abs Improve Muscle Tone Enhance Muscular Symmetry * Improve Postural Alignment

1. Side Lifts (Obliques)

Lying on your side with legs extended slightly in front of the hips (like a banana), straighten both legs and lift them together off the ground. Lift and lower the legs from the top waist to get right into the top oblique

2. Side Lifts (Inner Thighs)

In the same position from above, hold the top leg off the ground in a static position, then draw the bottom leg up and down touching the inner thighs for a moment. This seems easy at first glance but incorporates deep core muscles in order to lift the leg with control.

3. Bicycle Crunches (Abs)

Lying on your back cradling your head, lift the legs into a table top position and draw the belly button towards the spine. Slowly rotate the rib cage touching the elbow to the knee. You can start slow then speed it up for a deeper burn.

4. Side Plank (Core)

Stack the feet and press the forearm into the ground, lift and lower the hips, grazing the ground. Lifting at the lowest rib, focus on the side body and take rests if the shoulder starts to strain.

5. Modified Push Ups (Chest)

I loved modified push ups because you can focus on getting the chest low to the ground. On the knees, press the hands into the ground and engage the abs as you press away from the floor. Drop halfway down to pulse to finish up your set.

6. Arabesque (Butt)

Using your core to balance extend a leg behind you into a T position. Then, bend and straighten the standing leg. Not only will this burn out the standing leg, but using the abs properly to balance makes this one tricky!

7. Booty Presses (Butt)

Lying on your stomach, extend the legs long behind you. Lift one leg and draw circles, once the leg is fatigued reverse the circle without touching the floor. This is a booty burner!

8. Fire Hydrant circles (Butt)

On all fours, press both hands equally into the floor and lift one leg horizontally to the floor to hip height and pulse.

9. Glute Bridge (Butt)

Lying on your back, place both feet on a chair hip width. Lower the hips to the floor then press up, closing the rib cage and tilting the pelvis back slightly to engage the pelvic floor.

10. Tricep Kick Backs (Triceps)

Grab light weights, wine bottles or cans! Hold the arms straight back behind you and bend at the waist, leaning towards the ground. Keeping the upper half of the arm still, bend the forearm then extend the arms straight back. Go slowly, really controlling the arms, focusing on working against the tension of your weight. I love these for lean sculpted arms!

Hilary Curwen’s protocol typically consists of five stages: Clarity, HIIT training, Core, Balance, and Weight. Starting with identifying under-active muscles due to poor posture or prior injury, she works with her clients from the inside-out, building a strong core, stable muscles, flexibility, and increased stamina. The body is retrained to improve coordination and functional movement. Visit www.LAPrivatePilates.com to learn more.