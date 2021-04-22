10 Scientific Reasons Why Sleeping in a Cold Room Is Better for Your Health

According to Dr. Christopher Winter, the Medical Director at Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine, our bedroom temperatures should register between 60 to 67 degrees for optimal shuteye. If we drift above 75 degrees or below 54 degrees, our sleep can suffer.

Why? It has to do with how our body temperature changes throughout the day. We may think our internal temps is fairly static, but not so. Over a 24 hour period, the temperature of our bodies naturally peak and decline. Our body temperatures are at their highest in the early afternoon and reach their lowest around 5 a.m. When falling asleep, our bodies naturally cool off. So, getting and keeping our bodies at lower temperatures faster promotes deeper sleep.

Getting a good night’s sleep is important for your physical and mental health, so you might want to give this one a shot for the sake of your body and mind. Apparently, sleeping in a cold room is preferable to sleeping in a hot room for a variety of reasons, but all of them have to do with your quality of sleep. And I mean, if you’re going to sleep, you might as well do it right, right? Here are some scientific reasons why you should always try to sleep in a cold room.

1. It can result in deeper and uninterrupted sleep.

When we are in a deep sleep, our body does essential tasks like cellular repair and memory consolidation, but is unable to regulate our body temperature. An increase in the temperature can wake us up from our deep sleep, so being in a cool room decreases the chances that that will happen.

2. It could help prevent insomnia.

Studies point out that several forms of insomnia are actually associated with higher body temperatures. Many insomniacs have difficulty regulating their body temperature, limiting their ability to lose heat. By making our bedrooms cooler, we can aid our bodies in cooling down and help induce sleep.

