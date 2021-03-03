10 Science-Backed Ways to Maintain Mental Health During a Pandemic

We’ve all had to quickly adjust our lives because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of a sudden there is a great deal of uncertainty. There could be so many things weighing on your mind – your and other people’s health, job security, finances, securing groceries and medicine, boredom, and isolation, to name a few.

You might be feeling scared, irritable, confused, angry, stressed, anxious, overwhelmed, and worried. All of those emotions are normal. How can you cope and take care of your mental health when everything is up in the air and could change so quickly? Here are 10 tips that you might find helpful.

1. Distance physically, but not socially

We’ve been asked to practice social distancing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing does not mean that you need to break off all your social contacts – just that you need to distance from other people physically.

It’s crucial for your mental health to stay connected with the people in your life. There are many apps for free video calls, such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

2. Stay informed – through credible sources

When you’re poring over the news, it’s easy to feel hopeless. It’s essential to keep in mind that there is a lot of inaccurate information circulating about COVID-19. Be very cautious and critical about the information you might read, especially on discussion boards and social media… Read More >>>

