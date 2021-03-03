Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 Science-Backed Ways to Maintain Mental Health During a Pandemic

We’ve all had to quickly adjust our lives because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of a sudden there is a great deal of uncertainty. There could be so many things weighing on your mind - your and other people’s health, job security, finances, securing groceries and medicine, boredom, and isolation, to name a few. You might be feeling scared, irritable, confused, angry, stressed, anxious, overwhelmed, and worried. All of those emotions are normal. How can you cope and take care of your mental health when everything is up in the air and could change so quickly?  Here are 10 tips that you might find helpful.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We’ve all had to quickly adjust our lives because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of a sudden there is a great deal of uncertainty. There could be so many things weighing on your mind – your and other people’s health, job security, finances, securing groceries and medicine, boredom, and isolation, to name a few.

You might be feeling scared, irritable, confused, angry, stressed, anxious, overwhelmed, and worried. All of those emotions are normal. How can you cope and take care of your mental health when everything is up in the air and could change so quickly?  Here are 10 tips that you might find helpful.

1. Distance physically, but not socially

We’ve been asked to practice social distancing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing does not mean that you need to break off all your social contacts – just that you need to distance from other people physically.

It’s crucial for your mental health to stay connected with the people in your life. There are many apps for free video calls, such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

2. Stay informed – through credible sources

When you’re poring over the news, it’s easy to feel hopeless. It’s essential to keep in mind that there is a lot of inaccurate information circulating about COVID-19. Be very cautious and critical about the information you might read, especially on discussion boards and social media… Read More >>>

Science, Mental Health, Health, Science, Mental Health, Health, Science, Mental Health, Health, Science, Mental Health, Health, Science, Mental Health, Health, Health Care, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Body Image, Happiness, Psychology, Science, Mental Health, Health, Health Care, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Body Image, Happiness, Psychology, Science, Mental Health, Health, Health Care, Medicine, Alternative Medicine, Body Image, Happiness, Psychology,

    Sebastian Moore

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The paradox of Social Distancing – Why it is important?

    by Scott Autten
    Community//

    “Focus on your employees!” With Charlie Katz & Molly George

    by Charlie Katz
    Adam K Veron
    Community//

    Adam K Veron & nbsp; on & nbsp; Combating Mental Health Issues Triggered by the COVID-19 Pandemic

    by Adam Veron

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.