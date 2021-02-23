Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

10 Positive Ways to Manage Your Mental Health During COVID-19

In the midst of managing a situation like the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and worried. Focusing on how to slow the spread of the virus is important for our physical health, however, identifying ways to manage our mental health is also crucial. We may experience increased feelings of anxiety, powerlessness, impatience, irritability or frustration. We might also experience a sense of scarcity, or be concerned about increased stigmatization or xenophobia. We may feel uncertainty about the future or worry about isolation amidst rapidly changing schedules and social plans. While feeling worried is normal and expected, there are many ways we can increase our resilience during this time.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In the midst of managing a situation like the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and worried. Focusing on how to slow the spread of the virus is important for our physical health, however, identifying ways to manage our mental health is also crucial.

We may experience increased feelings of anxiety, powerlessness, impatience, irritability or frustration. We might also experience a sense of scarcity, or be concerned about increased stigmatization or xenophobia. We may feel uncertainty about the future or worry about isolation amidst rapidly changing schedules and social plans.

While feeling worried is normal and expected, there are many ways we can increase our resilience during this time.

1. ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR ANXIETY AND FOCUS ON THE PRESENT MOMENT

When you are feeling anxious or worried, it is important to acknowledge that you feel this way. A great way of letting go of negative thoughts is journaling. Allocate some time during the day when you can write down all your thoughts and feelings. Then put your notebook away and shift your focus and attention to something else.

Expressive writing creates distance between you, and your thoughts and feelings. This can give you an instant feeling of relief and help you gain a fresh perspective to challenge your unhelpful and intrusive thoughts.

2. STAY CONNECTED WITH YOUR LOVED ONES

Maintaining contact with your family and friends is crucial for managing your mental health and staying positive. Even though we are living with social distancing, you can still stay in touch with your loved ones through scheduling regular phone and video calls.

You could plan to have dinner, watch a movie or play games with friends over Zoom, FaceTime, Skype or Houseparty. Read More

    Yasmine Cooper

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Gary Saitowitz Provides Fruitful Tips for Boosting Your Mental Health & Emotional Well-Being during the Distressing COVID-19

    by Gary Saitowitz
    How to Manage Your Mental Health During the Coronavirus Outbreak
    Community//

    How to Manage Your Mental Health During the Coronavirus Outbreak

    by Gill Crossland Thackray
    Strategies to Manage Coronavirus Stress for Healthcare Professionals
    Community//

    Strategies to Manage Coronavirus Stress for Healthcare Professionals

    by Gill Crossland Thackray

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.